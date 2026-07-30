Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign-Up Bonus for MLB Predictions Thursday (July 30)

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Ahead of the entire MLB slate today, new users can activate the Polymarket promo code WTOP to secure a $20 sign-up bonus via this link here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus Thursday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 30th, 2026

Polymarket Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Polymarket customers looking to build their portfolios for today’s baseball slate. By registering a new account and meeting the promotional requirements, you will receive a $20 sign-up bonus. To successfully unlock this bonus, you simply need to make an initial trade of at least $10. Once your account is funded and your first prediction is locked in, you can immediately use your bonus to trade shares on any of today’s exciting matchups, whether you want to back the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Dodgers or take the Boston Red Sox on the road against the Athletics.

Please note that there are a few standard eligibility requirements to claim this welcome offer. To legally participate and trigger the bonus, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. As long as you are a first-time user who meets these criteria, your qualifying $10 trade will set you up with $20 in bonus funds to use across MLB prediction markets.

Tonight’s MLB Predictions via Polymarket

Matchup Moneyline Probability BOS @ ATH BOS -170 / ATH +141 BOS 60.3% / ATH 39.7% SEA @ LAD SEA +129 / LAD -155 SEA 41.8% / LAD 58.2%

When evaluating these market probabilities, a quick look at the underlying metrics reveals exactly why the Los Angeles Dodgers—back-to-back 2024 and 2025 World Series champions—are favored over the Seattle Mariners ahead of their 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. The Dodgers boast a significant offensive advantage, hitting .262 as a team with a .774 OPS, compared to the Mariners’ .230 average and .688 OPS. While both squads feature excellent pitching staffs—Los Angeles holds a 3.59 ERA while Seattle sits at a 3.71 ERA—the Dodgers’ potent lineup makes them a statistically sound prediction for run support.

Meanwhile, Boston’s high market price against Oakland is largely driven by a massive pitching disparity and a scorching streak that has seen the Red Sox win 22 of their last 26 games. The Red Sox own a collective 3.54 ERA, while Athletics pitchers have struggled to a 5.28 ERA this season. With relatively even team batting averages (Oakland at .245, Boston at .244), Boston’s clear edge on the mound makes them a commanding 60.3% favorite to secure a road victory.

These two games also arrive with extra urgency because the MLB trade deadline is approaching, which can sharpen market reactions around contenders and rebuilding clubs alike. For prediction-market users, that means roster news, bullpen availability, travel spots, and late lineup confirmations can all influence the price of shares before first pitch. The Dodgers’ celebratory homestand and Boston’s playoff push both add public interest to the board, while Seattle and Oakland offer underdog angles for users who believe the market has overreacted. If you are using the Polymarket promo code WTOP today, consider comparing the listed probabilities with your own read on team form, pitching depth, and recent news before placing your first $10 trade.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to take a position on today’s MLB action? Activating your promotional offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app from your device’s app store. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim your offer. Make a Trade: Complete your activation by executing a first-time trade of at least $10.

Once your account is verified and your initial prediction is made, you are all set to trade on the diamond!