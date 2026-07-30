WPBL secures media rights deal with ESPN and Scripps Sports Network for inaugural season

The Women’s Pro Baseball League has secured a media rights deal with ESPN and the Scripps Sports Network to air…

The Women’s Pro Baseball League has secured a media rights deal with ESPN and the Scripps Sports Network to air regular-season and postseason games in its inaugural campaign, the league announced ahead of its debut on Saturday.

ESPN will be the U.S. distributor for all regular-season and playoff games, while the Scripps Sports Network will broadcast a select slate of regular-season games. ESPN will stream 19 regular-season and postseason games in the U.S., with 11 games simulcast on Scripps Sports Network.

“Securing powerhouse broadcast distributors like ESPN and the Scripps Sports Network for our inaugural season is a monumental milestone for the Women’s Pro Baseball League,” Keith Stein, CEO of the WPBL, said in a statement distributed by the league. “This hybrid distribution model combines the digital reach of ESPN with the broad accessibility of the Scripps Sports Network. We are thrilled to bring the energy, talent, and excitement of professional women’s baseball into the homes of sports fans everywhere.”

The league has four teams — New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco — for its first year, and the 15 regular-season games for each club and the playoffs will be held at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois.

The WPBL’s opening weekend will feature a game Saturday between the New York Heights — which includes Team USA’s Denae Benites and Kylee Lahners — and the Los Angeles Queens, whose lineup boasts former little league star Mo’ne Davis and veteran Japanese pitcher Ayami Sato.

On Sunday, the WPBL’s No. 1 overall pick, pitcher Kelsie Whitmore of the San Francisco Firebells, will face the Boston Hunters, who have Canadian National team star Alli Schroder on their roster.

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