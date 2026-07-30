Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Up to $500 Sign Up Bonus for MLB Games (July 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who take advantage of Kalshi promo code WTOP15 can start with $25 in trades on MLB to win up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

This is the perfect time to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Kalshi. Set up a new account in time to start making predictions on Dodgers-Mariners, Yankees-White Sox and more.

Claim $500 in Bonuses With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to a $500 trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 30, 2026

New Kalshi customers are eligible to receive a tiered sign-up bonus when they join the platform. To claim this offer, new users must create an account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and complete $25 in prediction market trades. Kalshi is currently available to play in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Once your account is funded and you meet the $25 trading requirement, you will receive a randomized trading bonus. The current Kalshi offer distribution is structured as follows: 70% of participants receive a $15 trading bonus, 24% receive a $35 bonus, 5% receive a $75 bonus, 0.65% receive a $100 bonus, and 0.35% of participants will receive the maximum $500 trading bonus. This provides a perfect opportunity to get involved with the MLB prediction markets on Thursday and beyond.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Thursday

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) SEA @ LAD SEA 42% / LAD 58% BOS @ ATH BOS 61% / ATH 39% MIA @ NYM MIA 47% / NYM 53%

When looking at the statistical breakdown, it is easy to see why Boston is heavily favored over Oakland. The Red Sox pitching staff has been stellar, carrying a 3.54 combined ERA, which gives them a massive advantage over the Athletics’ struggling staff and their 5.28 team ERA.

In another marquee matchup, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a solid home favorite against the Seattle Mariners. This edge largely stems from offensive production. The Dodgers boast a dominant .774 team OPS and have scored 556 runs this season. Meanwhile, Seattle’s lineup has been far less threatening, generating just a .688 OPS and 438 runs. Backing the data-proven offensive superiority of Los Angeles is an appealing way to utilize your platform trades.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: How to Sign Up

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your randomized welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to claim your sign-up reward before the first pitch of Thursday’s slate:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: As part of standard regulatory procedures, you will need to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Apply the Kalshi Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Fund Your Account: Link an approved payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and unlock your randomized sign-up bonus, you must make $25 worth of trades.

Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $25. Your requirement is simply a cumulative sum of $25 in total trades. You can easily spread this across multiple MLB prediction markets on Thursday, such as placing a few smaller trades on the Boston Red Sox visiting the Oakland Athletics, the Seattle Mariners taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the Miami Marlins facing the New York Mets. Once your total trades reach the $25 threshold, your respective trading bonus will become available.