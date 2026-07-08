Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Yankees vs. Rays, MLB Trades (July 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to get in on upcoming Major League Baseball action, Novig promo code WTOP50 provides players with $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start signing up.

By signing up and taking advantage of the Novig promo code, new customers can spend $5 and get $50 in Novig coins to use across the platform. The current slate offers intriguing matchups to utilize your bonus on, including an intense American League East battle between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. We also recommend checking out the upcoming World Cup quarterfinals matchups.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Whether you want to back the favored Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies or prefer to focus on the New York Yankees as they battle division rivals, the latest Novig offer provides fantastic value to kickstart your baseball predictions.

Review the summary of the Novig welcome offer details before locking in your MLB picks:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 8, 2026

By utilizing the latest Novig promo code, new users can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 spend on the platform and you will receive $50 in Novig coins. This exclusive offer is only eligible for new players and provides an excellent way to build your prediction balance right from the start.

These bonus coins offer incredible flexibility for the upcoming sports schedule. You can use your $50 in Novig Coins to make predictions on featured baseball matchups, whether you want to target the American League East clash between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays or the showdown between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. No matter which matchup you choose, the promo ensures you have plenty of action.

How to Use Your MLB Offer

With compelling matchups on the schedule, there are plenty of angles to consider when navigating the prediction markets. Here is a look at the current moneyline and total run markets for the upcoming slate:

Matchup Moneyline Market Total Market (O/U) NYY @ TB NYY +106 / TB -108 O/U 7.5 (O +113 / U -117) KC @ NYM KC +156 / NYM -163 O/U 8.5 (O -127 / U +125) COL @ LAD COL +223 / LAD -228 O/U 9.5 (O -113 / U +106)

One standout angle in the prediction markets is looking at the under in the NYY @ TB matchup. With Gerrit Cole taking the mound for New York and Shane McClanahan starting for Tampa Bay, this game features a premier pitching duel. The Yankees’ starting rotation boasts a stellar 9.09 K/9 rate, while the Rays’ starting staff has compiled an impressive 3.33 ERA. Given the caliber of these arms and the low 7.5-run total, runs should be at a premium.

Another prime spot is backing the heavily favored Dodgers on the moneyline (-228). Los Angeles sends Roki Sasaki to the hill against Colorado’s Gabriel Hughes.

Finally, in the KC @ NYM clash, the Mets are favored at -163 with Christian Scott matching up against Kansas City’s Steven Cruz. New York’s rotation has been striking batters out at a high clip, registering a 9.39 K/9. With the Royals’ starters carrying a 4.59 ERA, the Mets present solid value to back outright.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to take advantage of the MLB slate? Getting started is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer and begin making your predictions:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and ready for real-money action. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method. Place Your Prediction: Spend a minimum of $5 in the app. You can place this initial spend on any of the exciting matchups, whether you want to back Gerrit Cole and the Yankees, Roki Sasaki and the Dodgers, or Christian Scott and the Mets.

Once your $5 spend is completed, your activation will be finalized, and you can enjoy the rest of the baseball action on Novig.