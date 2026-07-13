Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Home Run Derby Trades

As baseball’s top power hitters prepare for the Home Run Derby, fans can secure $50 in Novig Coins by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and making a $5 purchase. Click here to get in on the action.
By making a $5 purchase within the platform, new users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. This sign-up bonus provides the perfect entry point to explore MLB prediction markets for the Home Run Derby, as well as other sports like the World Cup throughout the week.
Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offers $50 in Novig Coins
Here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive sign-up offer you can claim ahead of the Home Run Derby:
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New User Offer
|Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|July 13, 2026
This exclusive Novig promo code is strictly available to new users registering on the platform for the first time. By activating this welcome offer with a $5 spend within the app, new customers unlock a reward of $50 in Novig coins. This provides an excellent, low-risk way to explore the platform and start making predictions without requiring a massive initial financial commitment.
Once you secure your $50 in Novig coins, you can immediately use them across the upcoming sports schedule. This virtual currency is perfectly timed for the highly anticipated Home Run Derby, giving you plenty of flexibility to back your favorite sluggers or explore other prediction markets available on the app.
Make Predictions on Home Run Derby
Before making your predictions, take a look at the current home run totals for the eight participants stepping up to the plate for the Home Run Derby:
|Player (Team)
|Current Home Runs
|Odds
|Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies)
|32 HR
|+335
|Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays)
|27 HR
|+413
|Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox)
|20 HR
|+545
|Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals)
|22 HR
|+770
|Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals)
|22 HR
|+809
|Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)
|20 HR
|+900
|Ben Rice (New York Yankees)
|29 HR
|+953
|Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox)
|14 HR
|+1567
When considering the best predictions to make with your Novig promo, Kyle Schwarber enters the event as the clear statistical leader with 32 home runs. His pure power makes him a logical favorite in most prediction markets. Right behind him, Ben Rice (29 HR) and Junior Caminero (27 HR) present strong alternatives if you are looking to back rising stars with proven momentum.
Using your Novig coins allows you to navigate these different MLB markets. Whether you predict Schwarber to dominate the field or foresee an upset from a mid-tier slugger like Harper or Walker, the platform offers multiple ways to engage with the event.
How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP50
Ready to get started? Activating your Novig offer ahead of the Home Run Derby is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your promotion:
- Register an Account: Click through the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information.
- Verify Your Identity: To secure your account, follow the on-screen instructions to provide proof of identification.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to attach the offer to your new account.
- Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Make a Prediction: Finally, spend at least $5 in the app. Whether you are backing Schwarber, Rice, or predicting head-to-head matchups, this qualifying purchase will officially activate your Novig promo.