Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Home Run Derby Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As baseball’s top power hitters prepare for the Home Run Derby, fans can secure $50 in Novig Coins by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and making a $5 purchase. Click here to get in on the action.

By making a $5 purchase within the platform, new users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. This sign-up bonus provides the perfect entry point to explore MLB prediction markets for the Home Run Derby, as well as other sports like the World Cup throughout the week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offers $50 in Novig Coins

Here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive sign-up offer you can claim ahead of the Home Run Derby:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 13, 2026

This exclusive Novig promo code is strictly available to new users registering on the platform for the first time. By activating this welcome offer with a $5 spend within the app, new customers unlock a reward of $50 in Novig coins. This provides an excellent, low-risk way to explore the platform and start making predictions without requiring a massive initial financial commitment.

Once you secure your $50 in Novig coins, you can immediately use them across the upcoming sports schedule. This virtual currency is perfectly timed for the highly anticipated Home Run Derby, giving you plenty of flexibility to back your favorite sluggers or explore other prediction markets available on the app.

Make Predictions on Home Run Derby

Before making your predictions, take a look at the current home run totals for the eight participants stepping up to the plate for the Home Run Derby:

Player (Team) Current Home Runs Odds Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) 32 HR +335 Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) 27 HR +413 Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox) 20 HR +545 Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals) 22 HR +770 Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals) 22 HR +809 Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) 20 HR +900 Ben Rice (New York Yankees) 29 HR +953 Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox) 14 HR +1567

When considering the best predictions to make with your Novig promo, Kyle Schwarber enters the event as the clear statistical leader with 32 home runs. His pure power makes him a logical favorite in most prediction markets. Right behind him, Ben Rice (29 HR) and Junior Caminero (27 HR) present strong alternatives if you are looking to back rising stars with proven momentum.

Using your Novig coins allows you to navigate these different MLB markets. Whether you predict Schwarber to dominate the field or foresee an upset from a mid-tier slugger like Harper or Walker, the platform offers multiple ways to engage with the event.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get started? Activating your Novig offer ahead of the Home Run Derby is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your promotion: