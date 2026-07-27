Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Guardians-Reds, MLB Matchups

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There is nothing better than a loaded slate of baseball, and I’ve got a real chance for us to cash in. Utilize the Novig promo code WTOP50 by signing up here and unlock an exclusive welcome offer to boost your bankroll ahead of the next MLB matchup. Here is the deal: simply make a $25 purchase within the platform, and you will receive $50 in Novig Coins to use on upcoming predictions.
Let’s break down exactly how you can get in on the action and maximize your edge.
The Novig promo code provides an awesome opportunity for new users looking to get in the trenches with the upcoming sports schedule. I’m always looking for smart ways to build a bankroll, and grabbing an extra $50 in Novig Coins just for making a $25 purchase is exactly the kind of value we want.
Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB Trading Markets
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New User Offer
|Spend $25, Get $50 in Novig Coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|July 27, 2026
Remember, this exclusive welcome offer is available only to first-time Novig users. With 50 Novig coins in your pocket, we have the flexibility to dive right into today’s highly anticipated matchup between the Yankees and the White Sox at Rate Field. We can back the Yanks or explore other exciting spots on the card to chase those bigger payouts.
When using your Novig MLB promo today, I’m eyeing a few standout trades that offer real value based on the latest matchup data. Let’s look at how we can put these coins to work:
MLB Markets for July 27th
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|CLE @ CIN
|CLE +139 / CIN -167
|8.5
|ATL @ NYM
|ATL -118 / NYM -101
|8.5
|NYY @ CHW
|NYY -145 / CHW +122
|8.5
|CHC @ STL
|CHC -120 / STL +100
|10
New York Yankees ML (-145) at Chicago White Sox
I’m placing this trade because New York represents a phenomenal moneyline play. With Max Fried slated to start for the Yankees, we are looking at an incredibly sharp starting rotation boasting a combined 3.61 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, and a massive 9.33 K/9 strikeout rate. Facing a White Sox team sending Noah Schultz to the mound, New York’s elite staff is perfectly equipped to suppress Chicago’s lineup.
Atlanta Braves ML (-118) at New York Mets
The Braves (62-43) are giving us solid value as slight road favorites with Martín Pérez on the hill against the Mets (44-62). Atlanta’s starting pitching holds opposing batters to a modest .240 average and a .318 on-base percentage, backed by a reliable 3.93 ERA. Going up against Zac Thornton, I love the Braves’ underlying metrics to completely stifle New York’s offense.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals – OVER 10
If you prefer to step away from sides and attack the totals, the 10-run line in St. Louis is a smart, enticing play. The Cubs (59-46) roll with David Peterson, and their starters bring a vulnerable 4.41 ERA into the contest (allowing a .308 OBP and 1.61 HR/9). Meanwhile, Matthew Liberatore goes for the Cardinals (53-52), whose overall staff yields a 4.13 ERA. When we see pitching metrics like this on both sides, expecting a high-scoring affair is a lucrative way to leverage your promo.
Steps for Using the Novig Promo CodeReady to tackle these MLB matchups together? Unlocking your bonus is an incredibly straightforward process. Just follow these steps to get your account set up and start handicapping like a pro:
- Create Your Account: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information.
- Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification.
- Enter the Promo Code: Enter the Nvig promo code WTOP50 to attach the exclusive bonus offer to your new account.
- Fund Your Account: Link a preferred payment method and make your first-time deposit.
- Place Your Bets: Finally, spend $25 in the app on any of today’s MLB action (or other available markets) to fully activate your promotion and score those Novig Coins.