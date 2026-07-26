Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Nationals Results

Sunday At Pacific Raceway Kent, Wa. Sunday’s Results Top Fuel 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Josh Hart; 4.…

Sunday At Pacific Raceway Kent, Wa. Sunday’s Results Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Tony Stewart; 8. Jasmine Salinas; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Maddi Gordon; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Will Smith; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Krista Baldwin.

Funny Car

1. J.R. Todd; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Jordan Vandergriff; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Tim Gibbons; 11. Jeff Arend; 12. Spencer Hyde; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Daniel Wilkerson; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. Chad Green.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Greg Stanfield; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Cody Anderson; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Matt Latino; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Stephen Bell; 14. Chris Vang; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Shane Tucker.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.677 seconds, 338.43 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.689 seconds, 333.49 mph.

Funny Car — J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.941, 334.90 def. Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.508, 211.00 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie, 5.207, 277.72 def. Joey Severance, 5.276, 272.34.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.420, 267.75 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, Broke.

Competition Eliminator — Ryan Warter, Pontiac Sunfire, 8.501, 153.53 def. Dustin Lee, Dragster, 7.056, 187.70.

Super Stock — Ty Gaynor, Chevy Cobalt, 9.150, 141.59 def. Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.359, 136.34.

Stock Eliminator — Gary Gandee, Ford Mustang, 14.108, 91.64 def. Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 10.663, 115.07.

Super Comp — Paul Nero, Dragster, 8.875, 180.67 def. Zach Meziere, Dragster, 8.874, 167.66.

Super Gas — Cooper Chun, Roadster, 9.889, 144.07 def. Steve Lowe, Pontiac Firebird, 9.876, 167.43.

Super Street — Dana Glenn, Truck, 10.938, 125.80 def. Dustin Ward, Dodge Dart, 10.955, 121.56.

Top Sportsman — Bryan Warr, Chevy Camaro, 6.758, 198.76 def. David Cook, Ford Mustang, 6.752, 200.95.

Top Dragster — Ty Gaynor, Dragster, 7.203, 170.45 def. Don Sefton, Dragster, 6.975, 187.18.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Zach Standeven, Mike Bos, 8.188, 73.30 def. Jaxson Gonzales, Halfscale, 9.005, 72.18.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.714, 333.08 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.530, 168.09; Jasmine Salinas, 3.759, 333.66 def. Clay Millican, 5.420, 131.43; Josh Hart, 3.670, 336.15 was unopposed; Billy Torrence, 3.720, 335.48 def. Krista Baldwin, 6.140, 106.87; Doug Kalitta, 3.669, 335.82 def. Shawn Reed, 3.694, 331.12; Justin Ashley, 3.732, 334.07 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.259, 190.16; Leah Pruett, 4.403, 261.07 def. Will Smith, 4.444, 307.51; Tony Stewart, 3.707, 334.73 def. Maddi Gordon, 3.727, 333.49;

QUARTERFINALS — Pruett, 3.692, 330.80 def. Ashley, 3.806, 307.58; Brown, 3.725, 329.99 def. Torrence, 3.745, 332.84; Hart, 3.834, 324.12 def. Stewart, 4.617, 178.52; Kalitta, 3.690, 332.75 def. Salinas, 4.987, 138.37;

SEMIFINALS — Pruett, 3.717, 332.51 def. Hart, 3.777, 331.61; Kalitta, 3.726, 334.57 def. Brown, 5.897, 109.57;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.677, 338.43 def. Pruett, 3.689, 333.49.

Funny Car:

ROUND ONE — Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.938, 324.36 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 10.346, 84.81; Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.899, 269.46 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.936, 120.01; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.858, 333.49 def. Tim Gibbons, Charger, 4.019, 307.02; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.906, 335.82 def. Jeff Arend, Charger, 4.019, 316.75; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.540, 269.89 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 7.125, 90.01; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.936, 326.00 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.946, 326.00; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.914, 330.63 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 5.812, 124.81; Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.913, 327.19 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.397, 220.30;

QUARTERFINALS — Prock, 4.065, 270.48 def. Richards, 6.726, 95.23; Hagan, 3.930, 322.19 def. Lee, 4.002, 323.58; Beckman, 3.899, 330.72 def. Pedregon, 4.134, 255.15; Todd, 3.939, 334.40 def. Vandergriff, 3.981, 319.29;

SEMIFINALS — Todd, 3.913, 335.32 def. Hagan, 3.929, 324.98; Prock, 3.937, 327.66 def. Beckman, 3.918, 325.92;

FINAL — Todd, 3.941, 334.90 def. Prock, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock:

ROUND ONE — Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.520, 210.87 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.500, 209.23; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.487, 210.08 def. Chris Vang, Camaro, 17.152, 49.71; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.503, 210.28 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.503, 210.31; Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.500, 210.24 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, Broke; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.500, 210.28 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.478, 211.46; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.468, 210.93 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 20.709, 67.91; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.472, 210.05 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.514, 210.47; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.486, 211.73 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.513, 211.20;

QUARTERFINALS — Enders, 11.001, 83.56 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light; G. Stanfield, 6.497, 210.60 def. C. Anderson, 6.505, 210.21; G. Anderson, 6.507, 209.98 def. M. Latino, 17.091, 47.07; Glenn, 6.485, 211.36 def. Coughlin Jr., Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — G. Anderson, 6.594, 209.95 def. Enders, 12.870, 66.89; G. Stanfield, 6.508, 211.03 def. Glenn, 6.514, 210.73;

FINAL — G. Anderson, 6.508, 211.00 def. G. Stanfield, Foul – Red Light.

Point standings

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 1,107; 2. Doug Kalitta, 1,102; 3. Leah Pruett, 898; 4. Antron Brown, 755; 5. Tony Stewart, 700; 6. Maddi Gordon, 681; 7. Josh Hart, 673; 8. Billy Torrence, 618; 9. Justin Ashley, 535; 10. Clay Millican, 489.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 884; 2. Jack Beckman, 847; 3. J.R. Todd, 842; 4. Jordan Vandergriff, 830; 5. Matt Hagan, 820; 6. Chad Green, 703; 7. Austin Prock, 692; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 685; 9. Spencer Hyde, 578; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 577.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 1,020; 2. Dallas Glenn, 1,012; 3. Greg Stanfield, 862; 4. Matt Hartford, 804; 5. Erica Enders, 695; 6. (tie) Matt Latino, 681; Aaron Stanfield, 681; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 598; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 543; 10. Eric Latino, 498.

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