Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC public safety agencies…

DC public safety agencies spent nearly $220M on overtime, auditor finds

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

July 26, 2026, 10:00 AM

A new report from the Office of the D.C. Auditor found the District’s public safety agencies spent nearly $220 million on overtime during the last fiscal year, driven by staffing shortages high rates of employee leave.

“Overtime has been and continues to be a costly and chronic phenomenon among the District’s public safety agencies,” the report said.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Office of the D.C. Auditor)

The auditor found some agencies are operating well below authorized staffing levels, while others continue to post significant overtime costs despite having most positions filled.

Related stories

In the D.C. police department, some sworn officers took between eight and 10 weeks of leave in 2025, according to the report. At the Office of Unified Communications, dispatchers were absent without leave for an average of one full week.

The Department of Corrections spent roughly $30 million on overtime last year, largely because of staffing shortages. The agency has 704 employees, far below its authorized staffing level of 1,762.

D.C. Fire and EMS faces a different challenge. The department is about 95% staffed but still spent roughly $50 million on overtime in 2025. According to the auditor, firefighters took an average of eight to 11 weeks of leave, increasing the need for overtime coverage.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up