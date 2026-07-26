Freddy Peralta says he has let down the Mets and knows it’s likely he will be traded soon

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddy Peralta and the last-place New York Mets never thought they would reach the final week…

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddy Peralta and the last-place New York Mets never thought they would reach the final week of July well out of playoff contention, with the front office preparing to sell off assets at the trade deadline.

An offseason makeover that went bust after last year’s second-half collapse has the Mets 18 games under .500 with eight days remaining before the Aug. 3 deadline, and Peralta is among those expected to get moved to a postseason contender.

With his future uncertain, the right-hander held the Los Angeles Dodgers to three runs (two earned) and six hits while throwing 93 pitches in four innings Sunday before New York rallied with three-run homers by Tyrone Taylor and Marcus Semien in an 8-3 victory.

It could end up being Peralta’s last start for the Mets.

“I can’t hide that,” Peralta said. “I know it probably is, but I have to focus and keep giving the best of myself and if it happens, it happens. I’m just thankful and grateful to be part of this organization. I know that so far I let them down. I haven’t (done) what I was supposed to do, but I’m grateful to be here.”

Peralta can become a free agent after the season. The two-time All-Star was acquired from Milwaukee in January for youngsters Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat as the Mets gave up a pair of players rated among the game’s top 100 prospects in the anticipation Peralta would be the frontline starter they needed.

Instead, he is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts and has failed to complete five innings in four of his past five outings. He was 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA after beating Atlanta 8-1 on June 14 but is 0-4 with a 7.93 ERA in his last seven starts, including a June 20 dud when he allowed 10 runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings at Philadelphia.

“I just come here and try my best every day to stay healthy and give my best every five days,” Peralta said. “I know it hasn’t been that way. We haven’t done what we expected to in general. I know that I can be way better than this. I still believe in myself. I am born to be a winner, not a loser, and I think that I have a lot in me, a lot to show. And I know that it can change because I still have time to make a change, to make it better.”

Before joining the Mets during an offseason when they also added Luis Robert Jr. and Semien in trades and signed Bo Bichette to a $126 million, three-year contract, Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts last season. He led the National League in wins, finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting and helped the Brewers win their third straight NL Central crown

“I trust him because he is going to catch his rhythm and go dominate five or six innings, which is all you’re ever looking for from a starter in a postseason situation,” Mets interim manager Andy Green said. “So he’s a guy that has a track record, has the experience, has the stuff. It is going to continue to trend back towards what he’s always been historically.”

Taylor, who played with Peralta in Milwaukee before joining the Mets in a December 2023 trade, also can become a free agent this fall and could be making himself more attractive to contenders with his current hot streak.

Taylor’s homer was his fifth in 33 at-bats since returning from a strained right hip. Since being activated, the backup outfielder is hitting .382 with a 1.403 OPS, the highest in the big leagues since June 28 among players with at least 30 plate appearances.

“I’m just bracing for each moment here,” said Taylor, who is batting .237 overall with eight homers and 23 RBIs. “I’m trying to do my best to help the team win here. I’m not thinking anything (about) that at all besides just being present.”

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