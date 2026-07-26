NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG Results

Sunday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Corey Heim, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Corey Heim, Toyota, 160 laps, 0 points.

2. (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 160, 35.

3. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 160, 34.

4. (11) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 160, 36.

5. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160, 44.

6. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160, 31.

7. (26) Josh Berry, Ford, 160, 30.

8. (34) Ryan Preece, Ford, 160, 33.

9. (1) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 160, 40.

10. (3) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 160, 28.

11. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 160, 28.

12. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 160, 43.

13. (12) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 160, 24.

14. (35) Austin Cindric, Ford, 160, 23.

15. (30) Zane Smith, Ford, 160, 22.

16. (25) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 160, 21.

17. (2) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 160, 25.

18. (6) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 160, 30.

19. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160, 18.

20. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 160, 17.

21. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160, 22.

22. (33) Noah Gragson, Ford, 160, 15.

23. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160, 24.

24. (36) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 160, 22.

25. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 160, 12.

26. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160, 11.

27. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160, 12.

28. (29) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 160, 9.

29. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 8.

30. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 7.

31. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 160, 6.

32. (17) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 158, 5.

33. (32) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 125, 0.

34. (31) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 122, 3.

35. (38) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, accident, 121, 2.

36. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 120, 1.

37. (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 119, 1.

38. (39) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 93, 0.

39. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 43, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.429 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 8 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .287 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Hocevar 0-31; D.Suárez 32; D.Hamlin 33-39; T.Reddick 40; C.Heim 41-44; T.Gibbs 45-74; C.Heim 75-91; J.Nemechek 92; J.Berry 93; C.Briscoe 94; R.Preece 95; R.Chastain 96-100; T.Gibbs 101-116; C.Heim 117-118; D.Hamlin 119-125; C.Heim 126-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 4 times for 58 laps; T.Gibbs, 2 times for 46 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 31 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 14 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Berry, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Suárez, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; D.Hamlin, 4; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 2; S.Van Gisbergen, 2; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; D.Suárez, 1; J.Logano, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 842; 2. T.Reddick, 774; 3. R.Blaney, 755; 4. T.Gibbs, 708; 5. C.Elliott, 634; 6. K.Larson, 616; 7. C.Hocevar, 598; 8. C.Briscoe, 587; 9. C.Buescher, 585; 10. C.Bell, 574; 11. D.Suárez, 558; 12. W.Byron, 546; 13. B.Wallace, 531; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 516; 15. J.Logano, 511; 16. A.Cindric, 495.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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