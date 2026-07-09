Mike Yastrzemski hits grand slam in Braves’ 10-5 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing grand slam in the ninth inning, Matt Olson hit a first-inning home…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing grand slam in the ninth inning, Matt Olson hit a first-inning home run while tying the franchise record for consecutive games played and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-5 on Thursday.

The Braves were leading 6-5 when Yastrzemski connected off Dennis Santana for his third career slam.

Olson’s homer was a solo shot and his 25th season, opening the scoring. The first baseman played in his 740th straight game, going back to the start of the 2022 season, and tied the mark set by Dale Murphy from 1982-86.

Atlanta’s Jim Jarvis hit his first career home run, connecting for a two-run blast off Cam Sanders in a three-run fourth inning that extended the lead to 6-2. The rookie shortstop had three hits.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez hit back-to-back homers in the third to cut the Braves’ lead to 3-2. Jake Mangum had four hits and three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fourth that brought the Pirates to 6-4 and an RBI double in the sixth that made it a one-run game.

Atlanta’s Bryce Elder allowed four runs in four innings. Mitch Keller (6-7) gave up three runs in three innings to fall to 1-5 with a 7.94 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves.

Dylan Dodd (2-0) pitched a perfect fifth inning for the win.

The game was delayed by rain for 35 minutes at the end of the fifth inning.

Up next

Braves: Begin a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday night with LHP Chris Sale (9-6, 2.27 ERA) starting against RHP Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.86).

Pirates: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.24) will pitch against visiting Milwaukee and rookie RHP Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.13) on Friday night to open a three-game series.

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