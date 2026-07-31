Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus July 31 MLB Picks

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Sign up using the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a $200 bonus and free pick for MLB entries Friday, including the Yankees vs. Cubs. Get started here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for Yankees vs. Cubs, MLB Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 31st, 2026

For new Betr customers ready to step up to the plate, this welcome offer provides a massive edge. When you sign up and lock in your first predictions, you will receive two no-sweat entries, along with an additional free pick. If either of your initial entries misses the mark on the diamond, there is absolutely no need to panic—Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.

To utilize this safety net for the Yankees-Cubs game, you must be a brand-new user on the platform. Furthermore, all users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Betr is operational. Once eligible, we can comfortably build our entries knowing our first swings are fully covered.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Whether we are looking to back the starting pitching or load up on the bats, the Cubs and Yankees matchup offers plenty of intriguing lines. Handicapping these matchups is where the real fun begins. Below are the current DraftKings lines for 10 standout players in tonight’s game.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shota Imanaga (CHC) N/A 5.5 Will Warren (NYY) N/A 4.5 Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) 0.5 N/A Mike Busch (CHC) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez (NYY) 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe (NYY) 0.5 N/A Trent Grisham (NYY) 0.5 N/A

Matchup Insights & Trends

If you want to put this promo to work tonight, the player data reveals a few clear angles to consider as we build our cards.

On the mound, Shota Imanaga’s strikeout prop sits at 5.5. Recent data points heavily toward the Under. The Cubs’ southpaw has hit a cold stretch in the strikeout department, failing to exceed 5.5 punchouts in six of his last seven regular-season appearances. That is a trend we can confidently key in on.

In the batter’s box, a pair of outfielders are riding hot streaks that suggest taking the Over on their hit props. New York’s Jasson Domínguez has cleared the 0.5 hit line in 9 of his last 11 games (an 82% cover rate), making him an appealing option to anchor your picks. Meanwhile, Chicago’s Ian Happ is finding consistent success at the plate; the data shows he has exceeded 0.5 hits in 7 of his last 10 games, solidifying the Over as a statistically backed play. There is nothing better than filling our entries with guys who have a real chance of making solid contact every time they step in the box.

How to Secure the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your no-sweat entries for the Yankees and Cubs game is a quick and simple process. Follow the steps below to claim your maximum bonus before tonight’s Eastern Time first pitch: