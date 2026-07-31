MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -170 Minnesota +142 at TAMPA BAY -176 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-170
|Minnesota
|+142
|at TAMPA BAY
|-176
|Chicago White Sox
|+146
|Texas
|-128
|at HOUSTON
|+107
|Detroit
|-139
|at ATHLETICS
|+117
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Miami
|+110
|Pittsburgh
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+103
|at ATLANTA
|-194
|Washington
|+160
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-146
|St. Louis
|+122
|Philadelphia
|-141
|at BALTIMORE
|+117
|at CLEVELAND
|-166
|Arizona
|+138
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+106
|Kansas City
|-119
|at COLORADO
|-101
|at LA DODGERS
|-171
|Boston
|+142
|Milwaukee
|-123
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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