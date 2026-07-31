MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -170 Minnesota +142 at TAMPA BAY -176 Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -170 Minnesota +142 at TAMPA BAY -176 Chicago White Sox +146 Texas -128 at HOUSTON +107 Detroit -139 at ATHLETICS +117

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -132 Miami +110 Pittsburgh -124 at CINCINNATI +103 at ATLANTA -194 Washington +160 at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -146 St. Louis +122 Philadelphia -141 at BALTIMORE +117 at CLEVELAND -166 Arizona +138 N.Y Yankees -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +106 Kansas City -119 at COLORADO -101 at LA DODGERS -171 Boston +142 Milwaukee -123 at LA ANGELS +104

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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