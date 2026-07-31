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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 31, 2026, 5:26 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -170 Minnesota +142
at TAMPA BAY -176 Chicago White Sox +146
Texas -128 at HOUSTON +107
Detroit -139 at ATHLETICS +117

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -132 Miami +110
Pittsburgh -124 at CINCINNATI +103
at ATLANTA -194 Washington +160
at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -146 St. Louis +122
Philadelphia -141 at BALTIMORE +117
at CLEVELAND -166 Arizona +138
N.Y Yankees -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +106
Kansas City -119 at COLORADO -101
at LA DODGERS -171 Boston +142
Milwaukee -123 at LA ANGELS +104

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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