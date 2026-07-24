Mets slugger Juan Soto leaves game against Dodgers with left calf soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets slugger Juan Soto was removed from Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets slugger Juan Soto was removed from Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left calf soreness.

Soto has been nursing the injury since returning from the All-Star break last week. He was New York’s designated hitter in the opener of a 10-game homestand Friday, but got lifted for pinch-hitter Jorge Polanco leading off the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied at 1.

Instead of playing left field, Soto has been the DH in his last two games as he tries to shake the calf problem. He sat out Wednesday’s loss at Milwaukee but was back in the lineup Friday after the Mets were off Thursday.

Soto walked in both plate appearances against Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki before coming out of the game.

Soto also exited New York’s first game after the break in the eighth inning July 16 at Philadelphia. The Mets were off the following day, and he returned to the lineup as the DH on Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.

The five-time All-Star missed about 2 1/2 weeks in April with a right calf strain.

Soto began the night batting .283 with 21 homers, 52 RBIs and a .944 OPS.

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