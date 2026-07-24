UDC employees placed on leave after 6-year-old nearly drowns at campus pool

After a 6-year-old boy nearly drowned at a University of the District of Columbia campus pool Monday, the director of athletics, lifeguards on duty at the time and the aquatics manager were placed on administrative leave as the school investigates the incident.

After a 6-year-old boy nearly drowned at a University of the District of Columbia campus pool and was hospitalized Monday, the director of athletics, lifeguards on duty at the time and the aquatics manager were placed on administrative leave as the school investigates the incident.

In a letter to the school community Friday, UDC President Maurice Edington said the employees will remain on leave throughout the investigation.

Edington said the personnel actions follow a preliminary review of the July 20 incident. He said the leave is not disciplinary and “does not indicate that any of these individuals have been found of wrongdoing.”

“The university recognizes the seriousness of this matter and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, fact-based investigation,” Edington said in the letter. “We will continue to gather and assess all relevant information.”

The boy was found unresponsive at the bottom of the pool at UDC’s E.B. Henderson Sports Complex while attending a Nike Soccer Summer Camp operated by FourSoccer, according to a UDC police report previously obtained by WTOP.

Police were called to the pool shortly after 1 p.m. on July 20. D.C. Fire and EMS crews took the boy to Children’s National Hospital after emergency responders stabilized him. Dominique Calhoun, the attorney for the boy’s family, told WTOP on Wednesday the child remained intubated.

According to the police report, a UDC lifeguard manager told investigators he had left for lunch and that no lifeguard was on duty when the boy was discovered. He estimated about 30 children were in the pool at the time.

A camp counselor initially jumped into the water after finding out the boy was submerged but was unable to pull the child out, according to the report. FourSoccer Director and head coach Benjamin Mortimer then entered the pool, removed the boy and began CPR until first responders arrived, the report said.

Edington said Ruthie Little-Berry, UDC’s chief student development and success officer, will oversee the university’s athletics operations while the athletics director is on administrative leave.

The university said the pool at its athletic complex will remain closed until both the investigation and a related safety review are complete.

“Please know that the safety of everyone who studies, works, visits and participates in activities on our campus remains the university’s highest priority,” Edington said. “We are committed to understanding exactly what occurred, identifying any necessary improvements, taking appropriate actions necessary to uphold the standards of safety our community deserves, and to help prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The university said it couldn’t comment further on personnel matters while the investigation continues.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.