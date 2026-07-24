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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 24, 2026, 5:11 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -185 Kansas City +148
Toronto -119 at BOSTON -103
at TAMPA BAY -138 Cleveland +113
at MINNESOTA -162 Athletics +136
Houston -123 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -101
Seattle -114 at TEXAS -108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -138 Arizona +113
at MIAMI -136 San Diego +111
at PITTSBURGH -137 Chicago Cubs +112
at MILWAUKEE -228 Colorado +181
LA Dodgers -156 at N.Y METS +126
Cincinnati -122 at ST. LOUIS -101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -129 at SAN FRANCISCO +105
N.Y Yankees -118 at PHILADELPHIA +100
Atlanta -112 at BALTIMORE -111

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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