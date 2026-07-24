MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -185 Kansas City +148 Toronto -119 at BOSTON -103 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-185
|Kansas City
|+148
|Toronto
|-119
|at BOSTON
|-103
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Cleveland
|+113
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Athletics
|+136
|Houston
|-123
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-101
|Seattle
|-114
|at TEXAS
|-108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-138
|Arizona
|+113
|at MIAMI
|-136
|San Diego
|+111
|at PITTSBURGH
|-137
|Chicago Cubs
|+112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-228
|Colorado
|+181
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at N.Y METS
|+126
|Cincinnati
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|-101
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-129
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+105
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+100
|Atlanta
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-111
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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