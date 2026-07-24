MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -185 Kansas City +148 Toronto -119 at BOSTON -103 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -185 Kansas City +148 Toronto -119 at BOSTON -103 at TAMPA BAY -138 Cleveland +113 at MINNESOTA -162 Athletics +136 Houston -123 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -101 Seattle -114 at TEXAS -108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -138 Arizona +113 at MIAMI -136 San Diego +111 at PITTSBURGH -137 Chicago Cubs +112 at MILWAUKEE -228 Colorado +181 LA Dodgers -156 at N.Y METS +126 Cincinnati -122 at ST. LOUIS -101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -129 at SAN FRANCISCO +105 N.Y Yankees -118 at PHILADELPHIA +100 Atlanta -112 at BALTIMORE -111

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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