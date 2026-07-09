9-year-old boy riding e-scooter killed in Fairfax Co. crash

Fairfax County police said the driver who struck the boy was turning into the parking lot of a townhome development on the 3000 block of Madden Court.

A 9-year-old boy riding an electric scooter died Thursday night after police said he hit the side of a minivan turning into a Herndon, Virginia, neighborhood.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a townhouse community not far from Dulles Airport. The van’s driver, a woman, was making a left turn from Highland Mews Court onto Madden Court when the crash happened in the parking lot.

Fairfax County Police Capt. Harold Morris, assistant traffic division commander, said during a news conference Friday that the van made a left turn when “the 9-year-old who was operating the electric scooter struck the rear of the minivan on the passenger side.”

The boy, who investigators said wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“This is a tragic event, and we want to make sure that everyone knows that we are with the family during this time,” Morris said.

In a news release later Friday, police said neither alcohol nor speed were a factor in the crash. They identified the van as a 2012 Honda Odyssey.

The driver remained on the scene at the time of the incident, police said. Morris said there’s “no indication at this time that there’s any unsafe or reckless manner” in which the woman was driving the van. No charges have been filed as of Friday.

While police have received some video footage of the crash, Morris said it’s unclear how fast the e-scooter was going, what kind it was and who owned it.

The police’s Victim Services Unit has been on the scene of the crash, and “our chaplain was out there last night to provide services for those to comfort them,” Morris said.

Fairfax County law requires anyone 15 and under to wear a helmet when operating any type of e-bike.

In the Commonwealth, e-bikes are sorted into one of three categories. Class 1 e-bikes are pedal assisted only and have a 20 mph maximum assisted speed.

Class 2 e-bikes have pedal assist and throttle and a 20 mph maximum assisted speed. Class 3 bikes are pedal assist only and have a 28 mph maximum assisted speed.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s crash can call Fairfax Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

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