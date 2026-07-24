WTOP’s Back-to-school survey

WTOP wants to know about your back-to-school plans. What are you worried about? What are you most excited for the coming school year? Share your answers.

Summer can’t last forever, unfortunately. Which means WTOP is hard at work preparing our back-to-school coverage. That’s where you come in.

We want to know what you and your family are excited about for the coming school year and what are your concerns as the fall semester starts.

Fill out our short survey below. Your responses will help inform WTOP’s back-to-school coverage.

By filling out the survey below, you agree to allow WTOP to use your responses on our various distribution platforms.

The survey is conducted using Survey Monkey. If you can’t see the survey below, open it here.

Fill out the survey by Aug. 2 so you aren’t left “at the corner just in time to see the bus fly by” (bonus points if you get the 90s TV reference!)

Create your own user feedback survey

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