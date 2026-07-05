Mets play the Braves looking to end road slide

New York Mets (36-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday,…

New York Mets (36-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (5-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (6-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -198, Mets +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will attempt to end their three-game road slide in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 27-16 record in home games and a 52-35 record overall. The Braves have a 38-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 36-53 record overall and a 17-29 record on the road. The Mets have gone 25-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 22 home runs while slugging .533. Michael Harris II is 11 for 40 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has eight doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .296 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 5 for 29 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 2-8, .223 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (hip), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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