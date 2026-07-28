Mets-Braves game postponed amid forecast of heavy rain, will play doubleheader Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ game at the New York Mets that was scheduled for Tuesday night was…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ game at the New York Mets that was scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of heavy rain in the forecast.

It was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday.

With thunderstorms expected throughout the late afternoon and evening, the Mets announced Tuesday’s postponement more than five hours before the scheduled first pitch.

New York left-hander Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.52 ERA), originally slated to pitch Wednesday, will start the first game. The Braves hadn’t yet announced a starter for the opener, though rehabbing right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver is a candidate to make his first major league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2025.

The scheduled starters for Tuesday — Mets right-hander Christian Scott (3-2, 3.13 ERA) and Braves All-Star left-hander Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA) — will pitch in Wednesday’s nightcap.

The last-place Mets rolled to a 14-3 win Monday night, when Francisco Lindor hit two home runs and tripled off the top of the right-field fence, driving in six runs. Marcus Semien and Tyrone Taylor each went deep for the second straight day as New York again hammered a first-place opponent.

The Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 on Sunday. New York hasn’t won three straight since a four-game streak from May 27-31.

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