Wimbledon rides a rain-free fortnight to record-high attendance

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon reached a record-high attendance of 550,151 over the Grand Slam tournament’s two weeks, up slightly over…

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon reached a record-high attendance of 550,151 over the Grand Slam tournament’s two weeks, up slightly over last year, the All England Club said Tuesday.

Attendance at the 139th edition of tennis’ grass-court major was aided by the first rain-free Championships since 2019. The total attendance was 1,381 more than in 2025.

Wimbledon still trails in total attendance compared to the other three Grand Slams.

The main draw of this year’s Australian Open attracted more than 1.1 million fans. Last year’s U.S. Open drew more than 900,000 and the main draw for the 2026 French Open was 589,500.

The other three feature main-draw competition over 15 days; Wimbledon remains at 14 days. The rival tournaments also hold their qualifying events on site in the week prior, allowing them to host more fans and boost revenues. Wimbledon’s qualifying event is off site.

The All England Club said daily attendance records were set this year on Days 7 and 12 — as well as on Day 14 when Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev in the men’s final. A day earlier, Linda Noskova defeated Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech women’s final.

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