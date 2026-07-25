Mets’ Juan Soto goes on injured list with left calf strain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets slugger Juan Soto was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday because…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets slugger Juan Soto was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday because of a left calf strain.

Soto walked twice against Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki in Friday’s 4-2 loss before being replaced by Jorge Polanco in the sixth inning with the score tied at 1. He appeared to experience discomfort while running to second base on Bo Bichette’s double-play grounder in the second inning.

Soto is hitting .293 with 21 homers and 52 RBIs in 84 games this season. He missed 15 games from April 3-21 with a right calf strain, and the Mets went 3-12 without him.

Soto sat out Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at Milwaukee but was back in the lineup Friday after the Mets had a day off.

The lone All-Star for the Mets this year, Soto exited the team’s first game after the break in the eighth inning on July 16 at Philadelphia. New York was off the following day, and he returned to the lineup as the designated hitter on Saturday and Sunday against the Phillies. He played left field Monday in Milwaukee and was the DH on Tuesday.

To replace Soto, the Mets called up infielder/outfielder Eric Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse. Wagaman is hitting .162 with two homers and four RBIs in 21 games this season.

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This story has been corrected to show that Soto’s injury earlier this season was to his right, not left, calf.

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