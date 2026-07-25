Red Sox All-Star lefty Ranger Suárez expected to come off IL and start Sunday against Toronto

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox All-Star left-hander Ranger Suárez is expected come off the injured list and start Sunday’s series…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox All-Star left-hander Ranger Suárez is expected come off the injured list and start Sunday’s series finale against Toronto, interim Boston manager Chad Tracy said Saturday.

The 30-year-old Suárez was placed on the injured list on July 9 with a strained left groin. He missed the All-Star game.

“Ranger should be good to go for (Sunday),” Tracy said before the Red Sox faced the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Saturday. “We have him scheduled to start the game.”

Suárez was throwing on the field about 2 1/2 hours before Saturday’s game. Tracy said the club will push lefty Payton Tolle from Sunday to start Monday’s series opener in Sacramento against the Athletics.

Suárez is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 17 starts in his first season after signing a $130 million, five-year contract with the Red Sox in free agency.

Earlier this week, the team was planning for him to come off the IL and start Tuesday, but they pushed him back to possibly starting Wednesday’s second game of a split doubleheader after that game got rained out. Then, he was under the weather and still sore, so they used lefty Eduardo Rivera in the nightcap that snapped their club record-tying 15-game winning streak.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.