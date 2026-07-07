Messi’s Argentina faces Egypt and Switzerland meets Colombia in World Cup last 16, in photos

Argentina opens Tuesday’s World Cup round of 16 action against Egypt in Atlanta. Lionel Messi leads the defending champion. The…

Argentina opens Tuesday’s World Cup round of 16 action against Egypt in Atlanta. Lionel Messi leads the defending champion. The round closes when Switzerland meets Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia, later. Colombia will look to Liverpool forward Luis Díaz and Switzerland will rely on captain Granit Xhaka as both teams chase a spot in the quarterfinals.

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