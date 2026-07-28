‘I’m humbled’: Veteran reacts to temporary National Military Monument

The National Military Monument features two 108-foot American flags constructed of Indiana limestone designed to complement the Lincoln Memorial.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. New DC monument honors 41 million veterans by name

A temporary monument honoring more than 41 million Americans who have served in the U.S. military opened Tuesday on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Presented by USAA as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary commemoration, the National Military Monument features two 108-foot American flags constructed of Indiana limestone designed to complement the Lincoln Memorial. Embedded digital screens display the names of Americans who have served, from George Washington and the Revolutionary War generation to those serving today.

“It is compiled of 41 million-plus names of those who have honorably served our country,” said Rebekah Nelson, communications director for USAA.

The digital display surprised some visitors. Air Force veteran Clay Thomas, of Victoria, Virginia, initially thought the disappearing names were a vision problem.

“At first, it kind of freaked me out because I thought I was having a heat stroke because it kind of disappeared on me,” Thomas said. “Once I figured out what was happening, it was quite amazing.”

The installation, on display through Aug. 23, allows visitors to search for names using interactive kiosks and QR codes. It includes members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

Among the visitors Tuesday was Vietnam veteran Roy Riedle, of Marshall, Illinois, who stopped by with his daughter after learning the monument would open during their visit to D.C.

Standing before the monument, Riedle reflected on the tribute.

“I’m humbled,” he said. “It’s beautiful. We just all did a duty over there.”

“He’s not one of those guys who really talks much about the war, and he also doesn’t advertise that he was actually in it,” his daughter, Sara Riedle Dhom, said.

The family visited Normandy, France, last year, where military history stirred similar emotions.

“I imagine this will bring some tears to his eyes and then he’ll tell stories,” Dhom said.

The monument also honors military families, Nelson said.

That message resonated with Shannon Robinson, of Stafford, Virginia, whose husband is a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel stationed at Quantico.

“It fills my heart with joy because they give a lot, sacrifice,” Robinson said. “He’s been deployed several times and away from the kids whenever he’s called to duty and so to see his name up there and be able to show the kids his name up there is really special.”

Nelson said the monument is meant to honor generations of Americans whose service helped shape the nation.

“It’s really important to understand that this is really about celebrating America,” she said. “You could not have 250 years of America’s history without 250 years of military service.”

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