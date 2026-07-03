Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez placed on 7-day injured list with concussion after being hit in helmet

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez, who was removed from the Mariners’ game against the Los Angeles Angels…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez, who was removed from the Mariners’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night after being struck by a ball in the back of the head, was placed on the 7-day injured list on Friday with a concussion.

In a corresponding move, the Mariners selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Tacoma. Mastrobuoni was originally designated for assignment on June 19. He has appeared in eight games this season, hitting .217 with one RBI in 21 at-bats.

Rodríguez was running from first to second on a ground ball in the first inning of Thursday’s 1-0 win when first baseman Nolan Schanuel fielded it and tried to throw to second to start a double play. The errant throw allowed Rodríguez to take third.

“With head injuries, you have to be so careful,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Friday. “Tough break, but we’ve been through it before.”

Victor Robles started Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in center field. Robles replaced Rodríguez in center field in the third inning of Thursday night’s game.

The three-time All-Star Rodríguez played in a career-high 160 games last season. He had played in 87 games this season, hitting .259 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs, 40 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

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