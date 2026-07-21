All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 42 .576 — New York 56 44 .560…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 42 .576 — New York 56 44 .560 1½ Boston 51 48 .515 6 Baltimore 49 52 .485 9 Toronto 46 54 .460 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 53 46 .535 — Cleveland 54 48 .529 ½ Minnesota 49 53 .480 5½ Detroit 47 53 .470 6½ Kansas City 41 60 .406 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 51 50 .505 — Texas 50 50 .500 ½ Houston 48 54 .471 3½ Athletics 43 57 .430 7½ Los Angeles 40 61 .396 11

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 58 41 .586 — Philadelphia 56 45 .554 3 Miami 52 49 .515 7 Washington 51 50 .505 8 New York 42 59 .416 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 63 37 .630 — Chicago 56 44 .560 7 Pittsburgh 52 49 .515 11½ St. Louis 51 48 .515 11½ Cincinnati 45 54 .455 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 38 .624 — Arizona 51 49 .510 11½ San Diego 49 51 .490 13½ San Francisco 42 58 .420 20½ Colorado 40 62 .392 23½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 13, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Pittsburgh 5

Kansas City 4, San Francisco 3

Houston 8, Miami 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 3

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Angels 3, St. Louis 2

Athletics 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 6-9) at Boston (Rivera 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Roupp 7-8) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-9) at Seattle (Hancock 6-4), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 7-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Jax 5-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-2) at Boston (Bennett 5-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-4) at Texas (Quantrill 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-5) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 3, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Pittsburgh 5

Kansas City 4, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Dodgers 7

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Houston 8, Miami 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Angels 3, St. Louis 2

Athletics 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-1) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 7-8) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 6-4) at Colorado (Hughes 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-9) at Seattle (Hancock 6-4), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 4-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (King 6-7) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-5) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

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