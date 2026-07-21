All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|42
|.576
|—
|New York
|56
|44
|.560
|1½
|Boston
|51
|48
|.515
|6
|Baltimore
|49
|52
|.485
|9
|Toronto
|46
|54
|.460
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|46
|.535
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|48
|.529
|½
|Minnesota
|49
|53
|.480
|5½
|Detroit
|47
|53
|.470
|6½
|Kansas City
|41
|60
|.406
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|51
|50
|.505
|—
|Texas
|50
|50
|.500
|½
|Houston
|48
|54
|.471
|3½
|Athletics
|43
|57
|.430
|7½
|Los Angeles
|40
|61
|.396
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|41
|.586
|—
|Philadelphia
|56
|45
|.554
|3
|Miami
|52
|49
|.515
|7
|Washington
|51
|50
|.505
|8
|New York
|42
|59
|.416
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|63
|37
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|56
|44
|.560
|7
|Pittsburgh
|52
|49
|.515
|11½
|St. Louis
|51
|48
|.515
|11½
|Cincinnati
|45
|54
|.455
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|38
|.624
|—
|Arizona
|51
|49
|.510
|11½
|San Diego
|49
|51
|.490
|13½
|San Francisco
|42
|58
|.420
|20½
|Colorado
|40
|62
|.392
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 13, Minnesota 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Pittsburgh 5
Kansas City 4, San Francisco 3
Houston 8, Miami 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 3
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Angels 3, St. Louis 2
Athletics 5, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bradish 6-9) at Boston (Rivera 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Roupp 7-8) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 4-9) at Seattle (Hancock 6-4), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 7-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Jax 5-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-2) at Boston (Bennett 5-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-4) at Texas (Quantrill 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 10-5) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 3, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Pittsburgh 5
Kansas City 4, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Dodgers 7
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Houston 8, Miami 5
Washington 7, Colorado 3
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Angels 3, St. Louis 2
Athletics 5, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-1) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 7-8) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 6-4) at Colorado (Hughes 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 4-9) at Seattle (Hancock 6-4), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 4-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (King 6-7) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 10-5) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
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