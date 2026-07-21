Maryland couple charged after 4-year-old found locked in a closet

"The closet was in deplorable conditions,"

A St. Mary’s County, Maryland, couple has been charged with child abuse and neglect after deputies said they found a 4-year-old locked inside a closet in their home.

The child’s mother allegedly told authorities the child was left in the closet for around 12 hours every day.

According to county officials, sheriff’s deputies went to a residence in the 20000 block of Roh Ranch Lane in Callaway on Monday, after a caller reported a child was being confined in a closet.

When they arrived, the closet door was tied shut with a bungee cord and the 4-year-old was inside, deputies said.

“The closet was in deplorable conditions,” said ALisa Casas, public information officer for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. “There was no light in that closet, and they did not observe any edible food.”

The child, whose name and gender were not released, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Their condition is not known.

Four other children were also found inside the residence, but they did not require medical assistance, the sheriff’s office said. They are being cared for by Child Protective Services.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the child’s mother, 28-year-old Kaylynn Nicole Moore, and Moore’s boyfriend, 27-year-old James Earl Stone.

The sheriff’s office said Stone admitted tying the door shut with the bungee cord.

All the children belonged to Moore and there was another adult living in the home, but that person was not involved in the investigation, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Moore and Stone have been charged with child abuse and seven counts of child neglect. They were transferred to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.

“This is the kind of case that sticks with any first responder,” Casas said. “This case is heartbreaking because it involved a young child.”

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