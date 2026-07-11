Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Saturday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Third Round
|Zach Johnson
|67-67-63—197
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-67-62—201
|Cameron Percy
|67-66-70—203
|Darren Clarke
|66-70-68—204
|Tag Ridings
|70-66-68—204
|Stewart Cink
|69-68-68—205
|Jerry Kelly
|65-69-71—205
|Boo Weekley
|68-67-70—205
|Y.E. Yang
|67-73-65—205
|Alex Cejka
|70-71-65—206
|Ben Crane
|71-68-67—206
|Rory Sabbatini
|68-72-66—206
|Vijay Singh
|71-70-65—206
|Retief Goosen
|69-67-71—207
|Bernhard Langer
|70-70-67—207
|Bo Van Pelt
|74-69-64—207
|Steve Flesch
|71-69-68—208
|Matt Gogel
|71-72-65—208
|George McNeill
|68-71-69—208
|Angel Cabrera
|69-73-67—209
|Justin Leonard
|69-71-69—209
|Mario Tiziani
|72-68-69—209
|Stephen Ames
|69-69-72—210
|Jason Caron
|70-69-71—210
|K.J. Choi
|70-70-70—210
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|73-67-70—210
|Soren Kjeldsen
|67-70-73—210
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-71-68—210
|Paul Stankowski
|71-70-69—210
|Vaughn Taylor
|72-69-69—210
|Ernie Els
|67-74-70—211
|Harrison Frazar
|74-69-68—211
|Tommy Gainey
|73-71-67—211
|Brett Quigley
|70-70-71—211
|Michael Wright
|70-72-69—211
|Steven Alker
|70-73-69—212
|Steve Allan
|68-74-70—212
|Ryan Armour
|68-68-76—212
|Joe Durant
|70-72-70—212
|Kenny Perry
|72-70-70—212
|David Toms
|71-73-68—212
|Stuart Appleby
|68-73-72—213
|Scott Parel
|76-68-69—213
|Tim Petrovic
|73-70-70—213
|Kevin Sutherland
|74-68-71—213
|Greg Chalmers
|69-72-73—214
|David Duval
|69-73-72—214
|Richard Green
|76-70-68—214
|Tom Pernice
|74-72-68—214
|Steve Stricker
|72-71-71—214
|Mike Weir
|66-72-76—214
|Charlie Wi
|71-73-71—215
|Chad Campbell
|72-72-72—216
|Stephen Dodd
|75-70-71—216
|Ken Duke
|74-70-72—216
|Fredrik Jacobson
|73-77-66—216
|Scott McCarron
|80-72-64—216
|Rod Pampling
|71-71-74—216
|Kirk Triplett
|71-74-71—216
|Brian Gay
|71-75-71—217
|Paul Goydos
|70-76-71—217
|Jeff Maggert
|73-76-68—217
|Woody Austin
|71-73-74—218
|Doug Barron
|73-74-72—219
|Mark Hensby
|70-73-76—219
|Shane Bertsch
|74-72-75—221
|Thongchai Jaidee
|79-68-74—221
|Robert Karlsson
|77-73-71—221
|Billy Mayfair
|72-76-73—221
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-73-76—221
|John Daly
|71-73-78—222
|Scott Hend
|73-78-71—222
|Rocco Mediate
|70-77-76—223
|Bob Estes
|76-75-73—224
|Heath Slocum
|76-75-73—224
|Chris DiMarco
|75-75-75—225
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