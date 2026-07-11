Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Saturday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Third Round Zach…

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Zach Johnson 67-67-63—197 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-67-62—201 Cameron Percy 67-66-70—203 Darren Clarke 66-70-68—204 Tag Ridings 70-66-68—204 Stewart Cink 69-68-68—205 Jerry Kelly 65-69-71—205 Boo Weekley 68-67-70—205 Y.E. Yang 67-73-65—205 Alex Cejka 70-71-65—206 Ben Crane 71-68-67—206 Rory Sabbatini 68-72-66—206 Vijay Singh 71-70-65—206 Retief Goosen 69-67-71—207 Bernhard Langer 70-70-67—207 Bo Van Pelt 74-69-64—207 Steve Flesch 71-69-68—208 Matt Gogel 71-72-65—208 George McNeill 68-71-69—208 Angel Cabrera 69-73-67—209 Justin Leonard 69-71-69—209 Mario Tiziani 72-68-69—209 Stephen Ames 69-69-72—210 Jason Caron 70-69-71—210 K.J. Choi 70-70-70—210 Ricardo Gonzalez 73-67-70—210 Soren Kjeldsen 67-70-73—210 Timothy O’Neal 71-71-68—210 Paul Stankowski 71-70-69—210 Vaughn Taylor 72-69-69—210 Ernie Els 67-74-70—211 Harrison Frazar 74-69-68—211 Tommy Gainey 73-71-67—211 Brett Quigley 70-70-71—211 Michael Wright 70-72-69—211 Steven Alker 70-73-69—212 Steve Allan 68-74-70—212 Ryan Armour 68-68-76—212 Joe Durant 70-72-70—212 Kenny Perry 72-70-70—212 David Toms 71-73-68—212 Stuart Appleby 68-73-72—213 Scott Parel 76-68-69—213 Tim Petrovic 73-70-70—213 Kevin Sutherland 74-68-71—213 Greg Chalmers 69-72-73—214 David Duval 69-73-72—214 Richard Green 76-70-68—214 Tom Pernice 74-72-68—214 Steve Stricker 72-71-71—214 Mike Weir 66-72-76—214 Charlie Wi 71-73-71—215 Chad Campbell 72-72-72—216 Stephen Dodd 75-70-71—216 Ken Duke 74-70-72—216 Fredrik Jacobson 73-77-66—216 Scott McCarron 80-72-64—216 Rod Pampling 71-71-74—216 Kirk Triplett 71-74-71—216 Brian Gay 71-75-71—217 Paul Goydos 70-76-71—217 Jeff Maggert 73-76-68—217 Woody Austin 71-73-74—218 Doug Barron 73-74-72—219 Mark Hensby 70-73-76—219 Shane Bertsch 74-72-75—221 Thongchai Jaidee 79-68-74—221 Robert Karlsson 77-73-71—221 Billy Mayfair 72-76-73—221 Ken Tanigawa 72-73-76—221 John Daly 71-73-78—222 Scott Hend 73-78-71—222 Rocco Mediate 70-77-76—223 Bob Estes 76-75-73—224 Heath Slocum 76-75-73—224 Chris DiMarco 75-75-75—225

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