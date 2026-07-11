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Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 11, 2026, 4:20 PM

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Zach Johnson 67-67-63—197
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-67-62—201
Cameron Percy 67-66-70—203
Darren Clarke 66-70-68—204
Tag Ridings 70-66-68—204
Stewart Cink 69-68-68—205
Jerry Kelly 65-69-71—205
Boo Weekley 68-67-70—205
Y.E. Yang 67-73-65—205
Alex Cejka 70-71-65—206
Ben Crane 71-68-67—206
Rory Sabbatini 68-72-66—206
Vijay Singh 71-70-65—206
Retief Goosen 69-67-71—207
Bernhard Langer 70-70-67—207
Bo Van Pelt 74-69-64—207
Steve Flesch 71-69-68—208
Matt Gogel 71-72-65—208
George McNeill 68-71-69—208
Angel Cabrera 69-73-67—209
Justin Leonard 69-71-69—209
Mario Tiziani 72-68-69—209
Stephen Ames 69-69-72—210
Jason Caron 70-69-71—210
K.J. Choi 70-70-70—210
Ricardo Gonzalez 73-67-70—210
Soren Kjeldsen 67-70-73—210
Timothy O’Neal 71-71-68—210
Paul Stankowski 71-70-69—210
Vaughn Taylor 72-69-69—210
Ernie Els 67-74-70—211
Harrison Frazar 74-69-68—211
Tommy Gainey 73-71-67—211
Brett Quigley 70-70-71—211
Michael Wright 70-72-69—211
Steven Alker 70-73-69—212
Steve Allan 68-74-70—212
Ryan Armour 68-68-76—212
Joe Durant 70-72-70—212
Kenny Perry 72-70-70—212
David Toms 71-73-68—212
Stuart Appleby 68-73-72—213
Scott Parel 76-68-69—213
Tim Petrovic 73-70-70—213
Kevin Sutherland 74-68-71—213
Greg Chalmers 69-72-73—214
David Duval 69-73-72—214
Richard Green 76-70-68—214
Tom Pernice 74-72-68—214
Steve Stricker 72-71-71—214
Mike Weir 66-72-76—214
Charlie Wi 71-73-71—215
Chad Campbell 72-72-72—216
Stephen Dodd 75-70-71—216
Ken Duke 74-70-72—216
Fredrik Jacobson 73-77-66—216
Scott McCarron 80-72-64—216
Rod Pampling 71-71-74—216
Kirk Triplett 71-74-71—216
Brian Gay 71-75-71—217
Paul Goydos 70-76-71—217
Jeff Maggert 73-76-68—217
Woody Austin 71-73-74—218
Doug Barron 73-74-72—219
Mark Hensby 70-73-76—219
Shane Bertsch 74-72-75—221
Thongchai Jaidee 79-68-74—221
Robert Karlsson 77-73-71—221
Billy Mayfair 72-76-73—221
Ken Tanigawa 72-73-76—221
John Daly 71-73-78—222
Scott Hend 73-78-71—222
Rocco Mediate 70-77-76—223
Bob Estes 76-75-73—224
Heath Slocum 76-75-73—224
Chris DiMarco 75-75-75—225

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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