DC police announce weekend youth curfew zone near RFK Stadium

The Metropolitan Police Department said the zone will be in effect from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2026.

D.C. police have established a youth curfew zone around the RFK Stadium area for this weekend, restricting groups of juveniles from gathering there during evening hours.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the zone will be in effect from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

Under the Juvenile Curfew Act of 1995, as amended by the Youth Curfew Act of 2026, the department’s chief has the authority to designate a Youth Curfew Zone for groups of at least nine young people in an area considered at risk for disorderly conduct by youth, police said.

Within the zone, people under 18 are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in a public place or on the premises of an establishment unless they are taking part in exempted activities listed by police.

The department’s designated curfew zone map is available on its website.

The RFK Stadium-area zone includes the following boundaries:

North: Benning Road, from Oklahoma Avenue NE to Kingman Lake

Benning Road, from Oklahoma Avenue NE to Kingman Lake East: Kingman Lake, including Heritage Island

Kingman Lake, including Heritage Island South: The south end of RFK Lot 8A

West:

The southern tip of RFK Lot 8A to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue to 19th Street, SE; 19th Street to C Street, NE

C Street to Oklahoma Avenue, NE

Oklahoma Avenue to Benning Road, NE

Police also reminded the public that during July and August, the citywide curfew for all juveniles under 18 runs from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.