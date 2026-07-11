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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 11, 2026, 4:14 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Kansas City +117
at TAMPA BAY -140 Seattle +115
Athletics -114 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -109
at MINNESOTA -141 LA Angels +118
at TEXAS OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -132 at PITTSBURGH +109
Chicago Cubs -131 at CINCINNATI +108
at ST. LOUIS -136 Atlanta +112
at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Colorado +133
at LA DODGERS -206 Arizona +167

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at MIAMI OFF Cleveland OFF
Philadelphia -112 at DETROIT -109
at N.Y METS OFF Boston OFF
Toronto -112 at SAN DIEGO -109

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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