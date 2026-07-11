MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Kansas City +117 at TAMPA BAY -140 Seattle +115…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Kansas City
|+117
|at TAMPA BAY
|-140
|Seattle
|+115
|Athletics
|-114
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-109
|at MINNESOTA
|-141
|LA Angels
|+118
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-132
|at PITTSBURGH
|+109
|Chicago Cubs
|-131
|at CINCINNATI
|+108
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|Atlanta
|+112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Colorado
|+133
|at LA DODGERS
|-206
|Arizona
|+167
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-109
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Toronto
|-112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-109
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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