MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Kansas City +117 at TAMPA BAY -140 Seattle +115…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Kansas City +117 at TAMPA BAY -140 Seattle +115 Athletics -114 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -109 at MINNESOTA -141 LA Angels +118 at TEXAS OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -132 at PITTSBURGH +109 Chicago Cubs -131 at CINCINNATI +108 at ST. LOUIS -136 Atlanta +112 at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Colorado +133 at LA DODGERS -206 Arizona +167

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at MIAMI OFF Cleveland OFF Philadelphia -112 at DETROIT -109 at N.Y METS OFF Boston OFF Toronto -112 at SAN DIEGO -109

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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