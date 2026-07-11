What should you drink for everyday hydration?

Electrolyte drinks have grown more popular, but one local doctor said most people should still reach for water first.

Hydration should be on everyone’s mind this summer, as hot temperatures around the D.C. area leave folks sweaty and parched. What’s the healthiest way to quench our thirst?

Electrolyte drinks have grown more popular, but one local doctor said most people should still reach for water first.

Globally, the market for drinks infused with electrolytes has nearly doubled since 2020 to about $40 billion, according to Dr. Elisabeth Kramer, of Kaiser Permanente in Gaithersburg, Maryland. In the U.S. alone, consumers spent nearly $12 billion on the drinks in 2025, she added.

Most people can get the electrolytes they need in their diet.

So when should you look to supplement your electrolyte intake?

“After long or intense workouts, maybe an extreme heat situation, or while being ill with symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea,” Kramer said.

But when it comes to daily hydration needs, according to Kramer, “water is always and still the gold standard.”

Most people get enough electrolytes from other sources in their diets, she explained, so the additional minerals in these beverages are usually unnecessary.

Kramer advised that consumers should read labels carefully before using electrolyte drinks or packets. Some packets can contain up to 1,000 milligrams of sodium, she said, which can elevate blood pressure and lead to health complications. Added sugar can also be a concern.

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