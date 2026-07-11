Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for UFC 329, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new account with the Underdog promo code WTOP here, you will be able to complete a $5 play for a $50 bonus in time for World Cup and UFC 329 action tonight.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP For World Cup & UFC Offer

Before setting your lineups for today’s premium matchups, make sure you take advantage of the latest signup offer to boost your starting capital.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions Of Age In Participating States Promotion Verified On July 11th, 2026

Promo Code Overview

If you are ready to construct your entries, the latest Underdog welcome offer delivers an excellent, low-risk way to kickstart your daily fantasy sports portfolio. By signing up with promo code WTOP, you unlock a highly favorable promotion: simply play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries. All you need to do is create your account and make a $5 entry—perhaps backing England’s attack to generate a lot of offense or projecting the strike volume in the UFC 329 main event—and your account will automatically be credited with the bonus funds.

Keep in mind that this exclusive promotion is only available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once you verify your eligibility and submit your qualifying $5 play, you will have a boosted bankroll ready to leverage against the board.

Use Your Underdog Welcome Offer Tonight

Once you have secured your bonus entries, it is time to build a correlated slip for tonight’s events. There are plenty of intriguing lines across the board.

The underlying metrics for these matchups reveal distinct tactical angles. In the World Cup fixtures, premium attackers like Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, and Julian Alvarez are all dangerous offensive players, so taking overs for them in certain offensive categories could be a good strategy. Pairing these forwards together could yield a substantial payout if either match turns into an open, transition-heavy affair. Shifting to UFC 329, Max Holloway’s historically astronomical significant strikes landed per minute makes him a good target for overs. It is tough to rely on metrics from McGregor, as he will be fighting for the first time since 2021. Whether you expect the elite soccer attackers to dominate possession or these veteran strikers to trade heavy combinations, these lines offer excellent avenues to utilize your promotional bonus.

Sign Up With The Underdog Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Activating your promotional bonus is a straightforward, logical process. To get started, you must be a new user who meets the standard age and regional requirements for your location.

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus:

Register Your Account: Click here to sign up for a new account, providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account is properly linked to the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 play on the platform to instantly activate your $50 in bonuses.

By utilizing promo code WTOP and making your qualifying play, you will be well-equipped to capitalize on tonight’s World Cup and UFC action with a fully optimized bankroll.