Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Use $15 Trading Bonus for MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For anyone ready to start handicapping MLB like a pro, utilizing the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 is the perfect way to get in the game. By registering here, new customers can get a sweet $15 bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades on the platform.

Whether we are looking to back the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies today, or you want to save your capital for any other MLB game this week or deep into the playoffs, this bonus gives us the extra firepower we need to chase a nice pay day.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Activates $15 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 22, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works. This exclusive promotion is built specifically for new Kalshi customers who want to elevate their sports forecasting strategy. To secure that $15 sign-up bonus, all you have to do is register for a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once you make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s active prediction markets, your $15 bonus is unlocked and ready to roll. The beauty of Kalshi’s platform is that it operates entirely on forecasting percentages rather than traditional spreads, and it is fully legal and available across all 50 states (you just need to be 18 or older to play). Get your account funded, make your initial trades, and let’s start finding some value on today’s matchups.

MLB Probabilities for Wednesday

When we handicap the daily board on Kalshi, we are dealing strictly with implied probabilities rather than traditional odds. Here is how today’s biggest matchups shake out:

Matchup Probability BAL @ BOS BOS 55.8% / BAL 44.2% CIN @ SEA SEA 58.4% / CIN 41.6% LAD @ PHI LAD 52.2% / PHI 47.8% SD @ ATL ATL 51.4% / SD 48.6%

By utilizing your $10 in trades on today’s markets, your payouts will scale based on the implied probability of the outcome. For example, deploying a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Seattle Mariners (58.4%), would yield a modest but steady profit of $6.41. Conversely, if we are hunting for an upset, backing the heaviest underdog, the Cincinnati Reds (41.6%), gives us a real chance at a bigger return, potentially netting $13.00 in profit if they can pull it off.

Personally, I’m placing my focus on the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers (64-38) are on the road against the Phillies (56-46) at Citizens Bank Park, but the statistical profile tells a compelling story. Los Angeles boasts a robust .260 team batting average and a .771 OPS, heavily outpacing Philadelphia’s .236 average and .705 OPS.

On the mound, the Dodgers hold a distinct advantage as well, sporting a collective 3.535 ERA while the Phillies’ pitching staff has struggled to a 4.220 ERA. Based on these metrics, taking the Dodgers’ 52.2% probability is easily one of the most reliable strategies on the board.

Guide for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow my simple step-by-step guide below to ensure your account is set up and your bonus is successfully unlocked before the first pitch:

Create an Account: Register here. You will need to provide standard personal information and supply proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to officially opt into the sign-up offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Here is a pro tip: you do not have to make a single, lump-sum trade of $10 to qualify. As long as you make a cumulative sum of $10 in trades across any available markets, your $15 sign-up bonus will unlock and hit your account.