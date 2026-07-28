Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Up to $500 MLB Trade Bonus (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and start with a $25 trade to win up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

With compelling matchups like the New York Yankees visiting the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets, activating this Kalshi promo is the most efficient way to enter the prediction markets. This structured promotion ensures your bonus funds can be seamlessly applied to Tuesday in the MLB, as well as any other prediction market throughout the week or the upcoming playoffs.

How to Get $500 Bonus With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Whether you are planning to trade on the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox or the Atlanta Braves battling the New York Mets, activating your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Below is a breakdown of the current Kalshi promotion available to new users:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to a $500 randomized trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2026

Only eligible for new Kalshi customers, this promotion provides a unique opportunity to claim a highly valuable sign-up bonus while analyzing the MLB slate. To get started, users must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in any of the 50 U.S. states. After setting up the account, a first-time deposit of at least $1 is required. From there, the sign-up bonus is unlocked after executing $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Rather than a flat rate, this offer delivers a randomized trading bonus. Here is the exact payout distribution for the WTOP15 promotion:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

This framework makes it straightforward to earn additional capital while diving into upcoming MLB action. Whether you are trading on the performance of Braves probable pitcher Chris Sale or backing Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, fulfilling your initial $10 trade requirement ensures your bonus is immediately unlocked.

MLB Prediction Preview

Before unlocking your bonus, analyzing the available market prices is a practical way to map out your initial trades. Below are the current market indicators and vig-free probabilities for this Tuesday in the MLB:

Matchup Probability BOS @ ATH BOS 58% / ATH 42% NYY @ CHW NYY 54% / CHW 46% ATL @ NYM ATL 59% / NYM 41%

When deciding where to allocate your trades, a quick dive into team statistics points toward clear advantages. The Braves (62-44) look like the stronger side on paper against the Mets (45-62). Atlanta boasts a solid .249 team batting average and a reliable 3.74 staff ERA, while New York trails with a .235 average and a 4.18 ERA.

The visiting New York Yankees (60-46) present a similarly tough matchup for the White Sox (55-50). The Yankees’ pitching staff has been highly efficient, maintaining a 3.41 ERA on the year. Meanwhile, the White Sox have struggled slightly more on the mound, carrying a 4.15 ERA into this contest.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Getting Started

If you are ready to start trading on upcoming matchups like the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox or the Atlanta Braves facing the New York Mets, claiming your welcome bonus requires following a few structured steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer and unlock your randomized sign-up bonus, execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of smaller trades that reach a cumulative sum of $10 satisfies the requirement.

Once your total trades hit the $10 threshold, your trading bonus will be credited to your account, providing extra capital to navigate the MLB prediction markets.