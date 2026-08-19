Athletics bring back LHP Jeffrey Springs from a hip injury to start at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Athletics activated left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who had been out with an injured right hip,…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Athletics activated left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who had been out with an injured right hip, from the 15-day injured list and will start him in Wednesday night’s game at Kansas City.

Right-hander Seth Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster.

Springs went into Wednesday’s game with a 3-11 record and 6.17 ERA this season, with 88 strikeouts in 108 innings. He has given up 28 home runs, highest in the American League.

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