Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Up to $500 Bonus for MLB Predictions (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of this week’s slate of baseball action, baseball fans can jump into the prediction markets with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

The premise is straightforward: get a randomized sign-up bonus of up to $500 that unlocks after making $25 in trades. This welcome offer is designed specifically to help users get started with the upcoming MLB schedule, allowing you to trade on compelling matchups like the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets or the New York Yankees battling the Chicago White Sox. Furthermore, your unlocked bonus can be used for any MLB game this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $500 in Total Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to a $500 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 29, 2026

After claiming this exclusive offer, new Kalshi customers will be well-equipped to dive into the MLB prediction markets. By creating an account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, users can qualify for a tiered sign-up bonus. The bonus funds are unlocked immediately after executing $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction platform.

Unlike standard flat-rate promotions, this offer uses a randomized tier system for new users. Once the initial $25 trading requirement is met, the bonus distribution is as follows: 70% of players will receive a $15 trading bonus, 24% will receive a $35 bonus, 5% will receive a $75 bonus, 0.65% will receive a $100 bonus, and 0.35% will receive a $500 trading bonus. To take advantage of this structure, users must be at least 18 years old and located within any of the 50 U.S. states.

Make Predictions on Wednesday MLB

Matchup Probability MIL @ SF MIL 53% / SF 47% ATL @ NYM (Game 2) ATL 59% / NYM 41% NYY @ CHW NYY 57% / CHW 43%

Looking at the underlying metrics for that Braves and Mets showdown, Atlanta presents a compelling statistical profile to support their high market probability. The Braves boast a 3.74 team ERA, noticeably outperforming New York’s 4.18. Atlanta also holds a distinct advantage at the plate, bringing a .249 team batting average into the series compared to the Mets’ .235 mark.

In another marquee matchup, the Milwaukee Brewers present a strong case against the San Francisco Giants. Milwaukee’s pitching staff has been stellar with a 3.41 team ERA, while the Giants’ arms sit at a 4.38 ERA. The Brewers also hold a slight edge offensively, hitting .255 to San Francisco’s .252 batting average.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. To ensure you claim your sign-up bonus ahead of the first pitch, simply follow these structured steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute $25 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $25 to qualify for this offer. You can reach the requirement by executing a sum of $25 in smaller trades before the tiered sign-up bonus becomes available.

This flexibility allows you to spread your initial funds across multiple matchups on the MLB slate. For instance, you could place a portion of your trades on the starting pitching duel between Shane Drohan and Logan Webb as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. From there, you could allocate the remainder of your trades to the matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The moment your cumulative trades total $25, your account will be automatically credited with the corresponding bonus funds.