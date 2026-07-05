Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks Upgraded $15 Bonus For Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here and unlock a $15 bonus offer for Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 For $15 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Available Matches Brazil vs. Norway, Mexico vs. England Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified July 5th, 2026

Offer Overview

For new Kalshi customers looking to optimize their entry into the knockout stage, this promotion provides a straightforward, low-risk path to extra value. By making a first-time deposit of at least $1, new users qualify for the promotion. The $15 in bonuses officially unlocks once the user executes an aggregate of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s unique event contracts. From an analytical standpoint, converting a $10 cumulative trading requirement into $15 in bonus capital yields an immediate return on your initial investment, establishing a strong foundation for future trades. Kalshi is widely accessible for sports fans nationwide, operating legally in all 50 states for users 18 and older.

Once the initial trading requirements are met, users can leverage the bonus across any of the day’s World Cup matches. The Round of 16 features a complete slate of high-stakes playoff fixtures. Instead of being locked into a single outcome, traders can diversify their portfolio across the entire knockout schedule, using the bonus capital to back their data-driven insights on the tournament’s biggest stage.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

While fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the knockout stage, the official 3-way win probabilities (home team win, draw, and away team win) for today’s Round of 16 matches give you a good idea of the expectations for today:

Time Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 4 p.m. EST Brazil Norway 55 27 21 8 p.m. EST Mexico England 32 30 40

Even without exact win percentages populated at this moment, users can still prepare for the action on the pitch. These win probability markets represent the exact types of event contracts where new users can apply their Kalshi welcome offer. Once your initial $10 in trades is complete, you can deploy your $15 in bonuses to back your predictions.

Today’s MLB Games

Beyond the soccer action, astute traders can also find value on the baseball diamond. Today’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several compelling matchups that are fully eligible for Kalshi prediction markets:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Whether you prefer the pitch or the diamond, your $15 in unlocked bonuses can be spread across these MLB matches just as seamlessly as the World Cup slate.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 For World Cup Action

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, mechanical process that efficiently prepares you for all the knockout stage action. By following a strict sequence of steps, you can secure your bonus and dive into the prediction markets with extra capital.

To activate the offer, follow this step-by-step guide:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to satisfy regulatory eligibility requirements. Use the Code: During the registration process, verify that you input the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to risk $10 on a single contract; as long as your cumulative trading volume reaches $10, your $15 in bonuses will automatically become available.

Once your bonus is officially activated, you are not restricted by market limitations. The $15 bonus can be deployed on any of today’s World Cup matches—such as Brazil facing Norway or Mexico taking on England—or diversified across the MLB slate throughout the week. This structural flexibility allows you to explore the full schedule and put your bonus to work.