Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $15 Welcome Bonus for MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the MLB games today by utilizing the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. By activating this introductory promotion here, you will score a $15 sign-up bonus that unlocks right after making just $10 in trades on the platform.

We’re in this together, and whether you’re handicapping today’s heavyweight clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, or you’re eyeing another MLB game later this week, this offer is the perfect stepping stone to a nice pay day.

Predict MLB Outcomes with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 21, 2026

The latest Kalshi promo code provides an exciting opportunity for new customers to dive into the action with a $15 sign-up bonus. Whether you want to predict the outcome of the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the New York Yankees or the San Diego Padres taking on the Atlanta Braves, this welcome offer is the smartest way to get started on today’s MLB slate.

To take advantage of this promotion, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $15 bonus will be successfully unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on prediction markets. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play. Remember, this specific offer is strictly reserved for new customers looking to make their first strategic trades on the platform.

MLB Games and Probabilities on Tuesday

Matchup Probability LAD @ PHI PHI 55.2% / LAD 44.8% PIT @ NYY NYY 57.3% / PIT 42.7% BAL @ BOS BOS 55.9% / BAL 44.1% SD @ ATL ATL 56.4% / SD 43.6%

When I’m looking at the morning line for these games, I always calculate the potential return on investment. If you utilize your initial funds to place a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite—the New York Yankees—a winning prediction nets you a safe $6.71 in profit. On the flip side, if we want to chase a bigger payout, successfully trading $10 on the day’s heaviest underdog, the Pittsburgh Pirates, yields an impressive $12.40 in profit.

Let’s break down the actual matchups to see where the value lies. When handicapping the PIT @ NYY game, Pittsburgh actually holds a distinct offensive advantage. The Pirates boast a solid .263 team batting average and a .341 on-base percentage against New York’s .237 average and .316 OBP. However, the Yankees counter with a dominant pitching staff carrying a 3.417 overall ERA, comfortably besting the Pirates’ 4.295 ERA.

In the LAD @ PHI game, Los Angeles enters with strong numbers on both sides of the ball. The Dodgers feature a .260 batting average and a 3.56 team ERA. That stacks up highly favorably against the Phillies, who are hitting a collective .237 with a 4.242 pitching staff ERA. I’m placing my focus on these statistical edges when deciding where to allocate my trades.

Kalshi Promo Code: Steps to Grab $15 Bonus

Getting started and unlocking your welcome offer doesn’t need to be intimidating. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your promotion ahead of the July 21 MLB slate:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and address). Verify Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure you meet the platform’s age and location requirements. Enter the Code: During the registration process, make absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Here is my favorite piece of advice for this promo: you do not have to make a single, high-pressure trade worth $10 to qualify. You can break it up into smaller, strategic increments that sum up to $10. For example, I’m placing a $5 trade on the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the Philadelphia Phillies, and I’ll use my other $5 on the Pittsburgh Pirates pulling off an upset against the New York Yankees.

Once your accumulated trades reach that required $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account, giving you even more firepower for the rest of the week.