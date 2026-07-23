Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: New Users Get $15 Welcome Bonus for MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the crack of the bat on a Thursday, and we’ve got a fantastic slate of baseball ahead of us today. If you’re looking to step up your prediction game and move beyond traditional bets, using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 is the perfect way to start. Sign up here and make $10 in trades to score a $15 bonus.

I’m always looking for ways to boost our bankrolls, and this deal gives us a real chance to maximize our action on today’s MLB matchups—including the marquee clash between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves. Whether you’re targeting today’s specific games or looking ahead to the rest of this week’s MLB schedule, this bonus is a fantastic tool to have in your handicapping arsenal.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Before we dive into the matchups, let’s break down the exact details of the offer. I like to keep things simple, so here is what you need to know:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 23, 2026

This offer is exclusively available for new customers, making it a highly accessible path to scoring a sweet $15 sign-up bonus. Here’s the deal: you need to be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The beauty of Kalshi is that it operates as a prediction market available in all 50 states, meaning bettors nationwide can get in on the fun.

To unlock that $15 bonus, all you have to do is make a cumulative $10 worth of trades on their prediction markets. It’s a low-risk way to instantly build up our bankroll for today’s MLB slate, whether you’re eyeing the afternoon showdown between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, or waiting for the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals to clash at Busch Stadium.

MLB Probabilities on Thursday

Let’s look at the board and find some value. Here are the moneylines and vig-free probabilities for today’s matchups:

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) SD @ ATL SD 30.9% / ATL 69.1% MIN @ CLE MIN 43.8% / CLE 56.2% TB @ TOR TB 50.1% / TOR 49.9% ARI @ STL ARI 47.0% / STL 53.0% KC @ DET KC 34.1% / DET 65.9%

If we use our $10 trade requirement to back today’s heaviest favorite—the Atlanta Braves—a winning prediction yields a modest $3.86 profit. But if you’re like me and love chasing a bigger payday, putting that $10 on the biggest underdog on the board, the San Diego Padres, returns a lucrative $21.00 profit if they pull off the road upset.

When we’re handicapping that marquee Padres-Braves matchup, the stats tell a compelling story. Atlanta’s heavy favorite status on the morning line is well-deserved.

The Braves boast a more dangerous lineup with a .250 team batting average and a .734 OPS, compared to San Diego’s .230 average and .690 OPS. On the mound, Atlanta holds a distinct edge with a solid 3.668 ERA, while the Padres’ staff sits at a struggling 4.240 ERA. These clear statistical advantages make the Braves a fantastic anchor when placing your first Kalshi predictions.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus is an absolute breeze. By following a few straightforward steps, we can get your account funded and ready for tonight’s MLB action. Here is my step-by-step guide to getting started: