Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: New Users Get $15 Welcome Bonus for MLB Trades

There is nothing quite like the crack of the bat on a Thursday, and we’ve got a fantastic slate of baseball ahead of us today. If you’re looking to step up your prediction game and move beyond traditional bets, using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 is the perfect way to start. Sign up here and make $10 in trades to score a $15 bonus.
I’m always looking for ways to boost our bankrolls, and this deal gives us a real chance to maximize our action on today’s MLB matchups—including the marquee clash between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves. Whether you’re targeting today’s specific games or looking ahead to the rest of this week’s MLB schedule, this bonus is a fantastic tool to have in your handicapping arsenal.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview
Before we dive into the matchups, let’s break down the exact details of the offer. I like to keep things simple, so here is what you need to know:
|Kalshi Promo Code
|WTOP15
|New User Offer
|$15 Bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in the US
|Date Last Verified
|July 23, 2026
This offer is exclusively available for new customers, making it a highly accessible path to scoring a sweet $15 sign-up bonus. Here’s the deal: you need to be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The beauty of Kalshi is that it operates as a prediction market available in all 50 states, meaning bettors nationwide can get in on the fun.
To unlock that $15 bonus, all you have to do is make a cumulative $10 worth of trades on their prediction markets. It’s a low-risk way to instantly build up our bankroll for today’s MLB slate, whether you’re eyeing the afternoon showdown between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, or waiting for the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals to clash at Busch Stadium.
MLB Probabilities on Thursday
Let’s look at the board and find some value. Here are the moneylines and vig-free probabilities for today’s matchups:
|Matchup
|Probability (Vig-Free)
|SD @ ATL
|SD 30.9% / ATL 69.1%
|MIN @ CLE
|MIN 43.8% / CLE 56.2%
|TB @ TOR
|TB 50.1% / TOR 49.9%
|ARI @ STL
|ARI 47.0% / STL 53.0%
|KC @ DET
|KC 34.1% / DET 65.9%
If we use our $10 trade requirement to back today’s heaviest favorite—the Atlanta Braves—a winning prediction yields a modest $3.86 profit. But if you’re like me and love chasing a bigger payday, putting that $10 on the biggest underdog on the board, the San Diego Padres, returns a lucrative $21.00 profit if they pull off the road upset.
When we’re handicapping that marquee Padres-Braves matchup, the stats tell a compelling story. Atlanta’s heavy favorite status on the morning line is well-deserved.
The Braves boast a more dangerous lineup with a .250 team batting average and a .734 OPS, compared to San Diego’s .230 average and .690 OPS. On the mound, Atlanta holds a distinct edge with a solid 3.668 ERA, while the Padres’ staff sits at a struggling 4.240 ERA. These clear statistical advantages make the Braves a fantastic anchor when placing your first Kalshi predictions.
How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code
Claiming your welcome bonus is an absolute breeze. By following a few straightforward steps, we can get your account funded and ready for tonight’s MLB action. Here is my step-by-step guide to getting started:
- Create Your Account: Register as a new user here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide standard proof of identification to verify your account securely.
- Enter the Promo Code: Don’t miss this step! During registration, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into this specific new user welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Link your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.
- Place Your Trades: To unlock the $15 bonus, you need to make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. The best part? You don’t have to risk it all on one single $10 trade. A cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades will successfully activate the offer.
- Receive Your Bonus: Once your $10 in trades are placed, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account.