Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $500 Bonus for Mariners-Dodgers, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new players can trade $25 to get up to $500 in prediction bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

The platform’s current promotion grants a randomized sign-up bonus of up to $500, which unlocks after making $25 in trades. This bonus can be applied to any upcoming MLB matchups, such as the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox, the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Mets, or the Chicago Cubs playing the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as any other series this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Trade $25, Get $500 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to a $500 trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2026

New Kalshi customers who make a first-time deposit of at least $1 are eligible for this tiered sign-up reward. Upon executing a total of $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, users will receive a randomly allocated trading bonus based on the following distribution: 70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus, 24% will receive $35, 5% will receive $75, 0.65% will receive $100, and 0.35% will receive the maximum $500 bonus.

Kalshi’s prediction markets allow baseball fans to trade on event outcomes. To claim this specific sign-up bonus, users must be at least 18 years of age and must be a first-time user on the platform.

Best Tuesday Night MLB Matchups

Matchup Probability NYY @ CHW NYY 52% / CHW 48% ATL @ NYM ATL 59% / NYM 41% CHC @ STL CHC 50% / STL 50%

When evaluating these market probabilities, a quick look at the season statistics highlights exactly why the Braves are heavily favored over the Mets. Atlanta holds a distinct advantage on the mound with a 3.74 team ERA compared to New York’s 4.18 ERA. The gap widens at the plate; the Braves have scored 523 runs with a .249 batting average, outpacing a Mets offense that has tallied 446 runs with a .235 average.

In another key matchup, the Yankees enter as road favorites against the White Sox. New York will lean on an impressive 3.41 overall pitching ERA to limit Chicago’s offense, while the White Sox pitching staff has struggled to a 4.15 ERA this year.

How to Unlock Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Ready to get started with Kalshi’s prediction markets? Follow these straightforward steps to register and claim your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Register as a new Kalshi customer by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to ensure you are eligible for the tiered welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, make $25 worth of trades on the platform’s event markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; a combined sum of $25 in trades will fulfill the requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches the $25 threshold, your randomized sign-up bonus—ranging from $15 up to $500—will be unlocked and available in your account.