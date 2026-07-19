Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Trade Bonus for Spain-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 offer here to get in on an exclusive $15 bonus offer in time for Spain vs. Argentina and MLB action today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 19th, 2026

New Kalshi customers can unlock a $15 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. To qualify for this offer and start hunting for value, new users must first register and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their account.

Once your account is funded, the $15 bonus will be unlocked immediately after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Whether you are picking a favorite or taking a shot on a longshot outcome in this championship matchup, completing your initial $10 in trades will secure the bonus funds. It does stand to reason that this is a great way to get involved with the platform. Please note that this promotion is exclusively for new Kalshi customers, the platform is available in most US states, and all users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Kalshi World Cup Promo For Spain vs. Argentina Trades

Traders looking to utilize their welcome bonus can submit their trades on markets for this FIFA World Cup final. Because this is a soccer matchup, the moneyline is a three-way market encompassing a home team win, a draw, and an away team win. We put a lot of stock in finding value within these three-way lines, especially in a final where teams often play conservatively to avoid mistakes.

Below are the probabilities for the three regulation outcomes, which paint Spain as the favorite:

Outcome Probability Argentina 28% Draw 32% Spain 43%

Looking Ahead: Sunday’s MLB Games

It is never a bad idea to look at other prediction markets to deploy your newly acquired bonus funds. If soccer isn’t your primary angle, Sunday’s Major League Baseball slate offers a wealth of opportunities. We are keeping a close eye on these three intriguing matchups:

Dodgers vs. Yankees

Marlins vs. Brewers

Tigers vs. Angels

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Claiming your welcome offer in time for the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your sign-up bonus and secure your bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account—standard procedure for regulated US markets. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, enter the promo code WTOP15 to attach the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your newly created account. Place Your Trades: To unlock the bonus, you must make a total of $10 in trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades is perfectly fine.

Once you have successfully submitted your $10 in trades, your $15 sign-up bonus will be credited and available for use across the board.