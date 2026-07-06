Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Predictions Bonus for USA-Belgium

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s massive round of 16 clash between the USA and Belgium, new customers can grab an exclusive welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. I’m always on the hunt for the best value, and right now, new users can sign up here to claim a $15 bonus by making $10 in trades on the platform.

Once your bonus hits the account, you can use it to handicap today’s pivotal USA vs. Belgium matchup or any other knockout stage games happening this week. We’re in this together, so let’s break down how you can get started.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for USA vs. Belgium

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Securing your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Once you have activated the Kalshi promo code and met the initial trade requirement, you will be well-equipped to dive into the World Cup action. Whether you are backing the USA or Belgium during their crucial round of 16 clash in Seattle, this welcome offer provides a great starting point for new users looking to trade on the tournament’s biggest moments.

Building Your World Cup Bankroll

When it comes to building a profitable strategy, this exclusive promotion is strictly available to new Kalshi customers looking to get some skin in the game during the FIFA World Cup round of 16. By claiming the offer, new users can secure a $15 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for this highly anticipated USA vs. Belgium showdown. To get started, you simply need to create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $15 bonus will be unlocked automatically after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you are trading on the outcome of the USA and Belgium clash in Seattle, WA, or exploring other tournament events, these bonus funds offer a fantastic boost to your bankroll. Please note that Kalshi is available in most states, and you must be at least 18 years of age to play.

Making Trades Before and During the Match

Outcome Probability USA Win 38.3% Draw 27.8% Belgium Win 33.9%

I’ll be placing a few trades here myself—looking at these percentages, there’s a real chance for the USMNT to make a statement. Trading on Kalshi gives us a unique, accessible way to play the outcome without worrying about standard sports betting juice.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of the USA vs. Belgium matchup is an incredibly simple process. I’ve walked plenty of bettors through this, and there’s nothing complicated about it. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below to ensure your account is properly registered and your bonus is activated:

Create an Account: Register here by providing your standard personal information. You will also need to supply proof of identification to verify your account—standard practice to keep us all secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make a sum of $10 in trades on the platform. You can place these trades on the upcoming USA vs. Belgium match or any other available markets. Claim Your Bonus: Once your total trades hit the $10 mark, your $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available for use on your next big prediction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kalshi promo code for USA vs Belgium? The current Kalshi promo code is WTOP15. Enter it during registration to qualify for the $15 sign-up bonus after completing $10 in total trades.

How much do I need to deposit to activate the bonus? You only need to make a minimum first-time deposit of $1 to get started. The $15 bonus unlocks once you accumulate $10 in total trades on the platform.

Do I need to place a single $10 trade to earn the bonus? No. You can spread your trading activity across multiple smaller trades. As long as your cumulative trade volume reaches $10, the bonus will be credited to your account.

Who is eligible for this Kalshi promotion? The offer is available to new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old and located in a US state where Kalshi operates.

Can I use the $15 bonus on markets other than USA vs Belgium? Yes. Once the bonus is credited, it can be used across any available event prediction markets on Kalshi, including other FIFA World Cup playoff matchups.