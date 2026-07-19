Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Final Trade Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers can secure a sweet $15 bonus unlocked right after making $10 in trades on the World Cup final or MLB Sunday slate. It’s a premier opportunity to get started ahead of today’s highly anticipated showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Register here to start predicting MLB outcomes with this welcome offer.

Whether you’re looking to trade on the Dodgers’ league-leading momentum or back the Yanks to protect their home turf, this welcome offer gives us a real chance at a nice pay day. Best of all, you can apply this strategy directly to today’s clash or any other MLB games on the board this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for MLB on Sunday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how we’re going to get this edge. This unique promotional offer is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers. To get in on the action, eligible users simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, your $15 sign-up bonus unlocks as soon as you execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. I love this structure because it makes it incredibly easy to earn your bonus while handicapping major events like this heavy-hitting Dodgers-Yankees series. Keep in mind, Kalshi operates in most states, and you must be at least 18 years old to trade.

Probabilities for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Team Win Probability Los Angeles Dodgers 52.1% New York Yankees 47.9%

When we’re handicapping full-game markets, trading on win probabilities is a straightforward way to back your projected winner without sweating the run margins. Since we’re looking strictly at the percentages, let’s do the math: if I execute a $10 trade on the favored Los Angeles Dodgers at a 52.1% win probability, a Dodgers victory yields approximately $9.17 in profit, handing us a total payout of $19.17.

On the flip side, putting that $10 on the underdog New York Yankees at 47.9% generates a $10.90 profit—a $20.90 total return—if they hold down the Bronx.

When evaluating where our market edge lies, season performance is my go-to metric. The Dodgers enter this matchup boasting a dominant 62-36 record, totally justifying their spot as the chalk. But the Yankees are stringing together a tough campaign themselves at 54-43, meaning this is going to be a highly competitive battle.

While deeper betting trends like recent streaks or home/away splits aren’t fully baked into this particular market snapshot, Los Angeles’s superior overall win-loss resume makes them the mathematical lean. Still, with both squads hungry, there’s value to be found depending on how you read the matchup.

Kalshi Promo Code: Steps to Claim the $15 Bonus

Securing this bonus is a simple, repeatable formula. I always tell my readers to make sure they follow the steps exactly so they don’t leave any value on the table. Here is how we activate the offer before the first pitch on July 19, 2026:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. You’ll also need to provide proof of identification to verify and secure your account—standard practice for a safe trading environment. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key. While registering, make sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to successfully lock in our welcome promotion. Make a Deposit: Link your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your bankroll. Execute Your Trades: To trigger the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this is that you don’t need to risk it all on one single $10 play. A cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades gets the job done.

Once your total trading volume hits that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus automatically credits to your account and becomes available for use.