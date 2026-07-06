Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trade Bonus for USA-Belgium Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, you will receive a $15 trading bonus when you trade $10 on tonight’s USA vs. Belgium match.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus Offer

Detail Info Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Bonus Amount $15 Minimum Trade $10 in trades Minimum Deposit $1 Eligible Users New Kalshi customers only Eligible Event USA vs. Belgium (Round of 16) & all World Cup markets Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in the US Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Whether you are backing the USMNT or Belgium in their crucial knockout stage clash, this welcome offer provides an ideal starting point to trade on the tournament’s biggest moments. Once you activate the code and hit the $10 trade threshold, your $15 bonus unlocks automatically—no additional steps required.

As the USA and Belgium prepare to face off on the pitch, new Kalshi customers can secure a $15 sign-up bonus to elevate their trading strategy. To qualify for this promotion, eligible participants must create an account and execute a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once the account is funded, users can begin analyzing the event outcomes for this crucial World Cup playoff matchup.

Kalshi World Cup Promo For USA vs. Belgium Tonight

Maximize your new user bonus by evaluating the baseline projections for this round of 16 matchup. The latest pre-match probability models offer a highly accurate, data-backed picture of how this contest is expected to unfold. These probabilities will also determine the potential payout you can get for your trades tonight.

Below are the vig-free probabilities for all three primary soccer match outcomes:

Outcome Probability USA 40% Draw 29% Belgium 34%

The USA comes in as a slight favorite tonight in what on paper should be its toughest test of the World Cup. With Folarin Balogun slated to take the pitch tonight despite his red card from last match, it should be a tightly contested match.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Welcome Offer

Getting started on the platform and securing your sign-up bonus ahead of the USA vs. Belgium World Cup clash requires a systematic approach. Follow these steps to successfully activate your offer:

Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information here. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify regulatory eligibility. This will include your legal name, date of birth and more. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock your $15 sign-up bonus, you must execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to place a single $10 trade; accumulating a sum of smaller trades totaling $10 will satisfy this requirement.

Once your cumulative trade volume crosses the $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be credited. These additional funds can then be utilized to forecast outcomes for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup playoffs and other available markets.