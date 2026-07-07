Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Switzerland-Colombia, MLB Trade Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 welcome offer here, then secure our exclusive $15 trading bonus when you trade $10 on today’s Switzerland vs. Colombia match or any MLB game.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Secure $15 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 7th, 2026

Offer Overview

As Switzerland and Colombia prepare to face off in the World Cup Round of 16, new Kalshi customers can execute a highly efficient welcome promotion. By registering a new account prior to kickoff, you secure a $15 sign-up bonus designed to maximize your initial prediction market capital for this highly anticipated fixture.

The mechanics of the offer are grounded in simple transaction requirements. To qualify, new Kalshi customers must initiate a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 bonus is officially unlocked once you process a total of $10 in trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets. Please note that Kalshi operates in most US states, and all market participants must be at least 18 years of age.

Use Kalshi World Cup Promo On Switzerland vs. Colombia

Outcome Probability Switzerland Wins 27% Draw 32% Colombia Wins 43%

Regardless of what position you want to take tonight, you will easily be able to unlock your bonus. Trading $10 on any of the three outcomes outlined above will unlock your $15 in bonuses.

Leverage Your Kalshi Bonus On Tonight’s MLB Slate

Once you have completed your initial trades and unlocked the bonus funds, you are not restricted to World Cup soccer markets. Tonight’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several compelling, data-rich matchups for prediction market traders looking to diversify their portfolio:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

Whether you are trading on an outright winner, or looking into more niche markets for something like a player prop, the welcome offer is universally applicable. As long as you hit your $10 in trading volume on the platform, your $15 in bonuses will be released to your account.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Executing this market entry strategy requires a defined sequence of steps. Follow this process to set up your account and activate the promotion ahead of the match:

Register Your Account: Input standard personal data here and upload valid proof of identification to satisfy regulatory identity verification requirements. This will include your name, date of birth, address, phone number and more. Use the Promo Code: During registration, explicitly enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the sign-up bonus. Fund Your Account: Process a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account balance. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of total trades within the platform’s prediction markets.

From a structural standpoint, you are not required to risk the entire $10 on a single position. The platform calculates the aggregate sum of your volume, meaning the requirement is satisfied once your cumulative trades equal exactly $10. Upon reaching this trading threshold, the $15 sign-up bonus is credited directly to your balance.