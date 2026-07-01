Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Sign Up Bonus for England-Congo DR World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a real chance at a nice pay day during this week’s World Cup knockout rounds, I’ve got just the ticket. The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 unlocks a fantastic welcome offer: register here to get a $15 bonus after making just $10 in trades.

I always look for ways to lock in early tournament value, and you can use this promotion to trade on today’s massive Round of 32 matchup between England and Congo DR, or any other World Cup soccer match happening this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for the England Match

Before we start handicapping the England vs. Congo DR matchup, let’s review the exact details of this exclusive Kalshi welcome offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 1, 2026

Get $10 Bonus for World Cup Predictions

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Kalshi customers looking to step up their game and get involved in the latest FIFA World Cup action. By registering and utilizing the promo code before we finalize our predictions for England vs. Congo DR, you will be perfectly positioned to receive a $15 sign-up bonus to boost your bankroll. After all, there is nothing better than trading with a little house money.

To officially claim this reward, players must be at least 18 years old, be physically located in one of the many US states where Kalshi operates, and complete a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus will be unlocked immediately after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets.

Whether you are targeting the final outcome between England and Congo DR or chasing a bigger payout on other knockout round results, this welcome offer provides a simple, smart strategy to maximize your early World Cup predictions.

Probabilities for England vs. Congo DR

Let’s take a look at how the market is shaping up:

Outcome Probability England Win 87% Congo DR Win 13%

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting your account set up and claiming your welcome bonus before kickoff is a breeze. Let’s walk through the exact steps I use to get started and unlock that $15 reward:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information and submitting a valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you need to make $10 worth of trades. The best part? You don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 key wager. You can spread the risk across multiple smaller predictions (such as on the England vs. Congo DR match or other World Cup exotic markets) as long as the total sum of your trades equals $10.

Once your total trades reach that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and available for use.