Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Prediction Bonus for Portugal vs. Croatia World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As we gear up for today’s massive round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia, I’m jumping into the prediction markets—and I want you right there in the trenches with me. New customers can register here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to claim an exclusive welcome offer. By making just $10 in trades, you will unlock a $15 bonus.

I’m placing these trades myself because it’s the perfect way to build our bankroll, whether you’re targeting today’s Portugal vs. Croatia matchup or handicapping any other World Cup match throughout this week’s tournament action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview: Get $15 Welcome Bonus

New customers looking to step up their game for the World Cup can take advantage of a uniquely structured welcome offer ahead of the Portugal vs. Croatia match. If you’re used to building a trifecta or looking for a key team to anchor your wagers, you’ll appreciate how easily this bonus gives us extra capital. By registering and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, you are immediately on the path to earning a $15 sign-up bonus.

To fully unlock those bonus funds, simply make $10 in trades across the platform’s prediction markets. This promotion is exclusively for new Kalshi customers who are 18 or older and located in an eligible state.

Once you hit that initial $10 trading threshold—perhaps by predicting outcomes in the Portugal vs. Croatia match—the $15 bonus drops right into your account. It’s an ideal way to tackle the rest of the FIFA World Cup playoffs with more confidence and a bigger war chest.

Prediction Markets for Portugal vs. Croatia

When I’m handicapping these games, I always let the data guide my strategy. Below are the pre-match probabilities for today’s showdown on the pitch:

Outcome (90 Minutes) Probability Portugal 57.5% Draw 24.7% Croatia 17.8%

In addition to this match, you can use the bonus to make future predictions. Try buying contracts today for any country to win the tournament.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code Today

Getting set up before kickoff is incredibly straightforward, and it only takes a few minutes. Follow these exact steps to activate your offer and secure your bonus funds:

Register an Account: Create your profile here by filling out the standard personal information. You’ll also need to provide a quick proof of identification to verify your account—standard practice to keep our funds safe. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. There are multiple payment methods available, such as debit cards and online banking. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you need to execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this is that you don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 trade. You can spread it out—much like boxing an exacta—until your accumulated sum reaches $10 across Kalshi’s markets, such as the Portugal vs. Croatia clash.

Once your total trading volume hits $10, your $15 sign-up bonus unlocks instantly.