Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Prediction Bonus for Brazil-Norway, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the high-stakes thrill of the World Cup knockout rounds, and if you’re looking to find a real edge today, the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 is exactly what we need. Here’s the play: sign up here and get a $15 bonus after simply making $10 in trades.

I’m placing my trades across the full slate of round of 16 matchups today, including heavy-hitting contests like Brazil facing Norway and Mexico battling England. You have total flexibility to build your strategy across multiple matches this week, setting us up for a real chance at a nice pay day.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Trading Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $10, Get a $15 Bonus Available Matches on July 5th Brazil vs. Norway, Mexico vs. England Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Offer Overview

Let’s talk strategy. Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this promotion gives us a $15 sign-up bonus to deploy on their unique prediction markets. If you are used to handicapping standard parlays or sweating out exotic bets, this platform is a refreshing way to chase bigger payouts.

To qualify for the offer, you just need to be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. After funding your account, that $15 bonus hits once you’ve made $10 in total trades. Plus, Kalshi operates in all 50 states, meaning soccer fans from coast to coast can get in on the action.

Once those requirements are met, we can use the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup markets. The round of 16 slate is absolutely loaded with international talent. Whether you want to key your trades on Norway facing Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium, or England squaring off against Mexico down at Mexico City Stadium, your bonus funds can be applied anywhere on the board today.

Win Probabilities for Sunday’s Matches

While fans eagerly await the referee’s whistle, these are the specific 2-way morning lines—home team win or away team win—for today’s round of 16 matches:

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Away Win % Brazil Norway 70% 30% Mexico England 49% 51%

Once you have completed your initial trades and unlocked the Kalshi promo, you can start building a sophisticated position on Brazil vs. Norway, Mexico vs. England, or any other World Cup market on today’s slate.

How to Apply the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and unlocking your bonus on Kalshi is a simple, straightforward process. I always preach having a clear system, so here are the exact steps we’re taking to secure this welcome offer and get into the trenches for today’s massive matchups:

Create an Account: Register your new account here using standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) and provide proof of identification to verify who you are. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to risk it all on a single $10 key trade; you just need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 across your prediction markets.

Once we complete these steps, that $15 sign-up bonus is fully unlocked and ready to roll. The best part? We have complete freedom to dictate our strategy. You can apply the bonus to any of today’s World Cup matches—whether you are backing Brazil or fading England—or keep it in your back pocket for another matchup unfolding later in the week.