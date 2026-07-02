Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Spain-Austria World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers can unlock a $15 bonus after making just $10 in trades. Register here to make your first trades on Spain vs. Austria with this welcome offer.

Whether I’m handicapping this specific showdown in Inglewood or looking ahead to other knockout matches this week, having a little extra in the bankroll is a great way to take a free shot at a bigger payout.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Trading Markets

As Spain takes on Austria, eligible fans can take advantage of this current Kalshi promotion. Here is everything you need to know about claiming the offer ahead of the match:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 2, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how we can use this to our advantage. Eligible new customers looking to engage with the prediction markets for the Spain vs. Austria World Cup showdown can easily secure this $15 bonus. When I’m looking to build my bankroll for a tournament run, this is exactly the kind of edge I look for. You’re not just throwing darts; you’re making strategic trades based on real probabilities.

To claim the $15 bonus, new users must first create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once you’ve made a cumulative total of $10 in trades on their prediction markets, that $15 bonus is fully unlocked. Kalshi is available in most states, and participants must be at least 18 years old to play. Remember, this introductory offer is strictly limited to brand-new users.

Probabilities for Spain vs Austria

When I start handicapping a knockout match, I always look at the pure probabilities before diving into any complex or exotic wagers. Here is how the market is currently viewing the three possible outcomes for today’s match:

Outcome (90 Minutes) Probability Spain 75% Draw 16.4% Austria 8.6%

Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and unlocking your bonus ahead of the Spain vs. Austria kickoff is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your $15 sign-up bonus and get into the action:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory and security requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1 with any of the accepted payment methods. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

You do not have to place a single, lump-sum trade worth $10. As long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, you will successfully fulfill the activation requirement. I usually spread my initial trades around to get a feel for the board. Once that $10 threshold is met, the $15 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account, giving us a real chance at a nice pay day.